British Prime Minister says Trump's travel ban is wrong, divisive
LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May has called President Trump’s controversial travel ban “divisive and wrong” on...Read more
Buhari: Diaspora Nigerians against evil rumour mongers
Amos Dunia, Abuja – Per Second News A group of Nigerians on the aegis of ‘The Association...Read more
Ogun commissioner of Commerce Ashiru Announces Burial Arrangements for his Late Mum
Ogun state commissioner of Commerce, Bimbo Ashiru, has announced the final burial ceremony for his late mother,...Read more
VIDEO: Afrobeat singer Dede walks out of awkward radio interview with Presidency spokesperson Adesina
A new video is trending showing footage of Afro-beat singer, Dede Mabiaku walk out on Presidential Spokesman, Femi...Read more
Girl bomber dies in Borno
A girl thought to be aged just 10 died after the suicide vest she was wearing...Read more
Rivers Police Commissioner Odesanya is dead
The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr. Francis Bolaji Odesanya, is dead. Odesanya was said to have...Read more
$10m Diverted Fund: PDP accuses Delta APC of manufacturing false news
The leaders of the ruling PDP in Delta state has caused a stir by accusing the opposition APC...Read more
How female lawmaker saved the life of innocent man, shot, paraded, left to die by Nigeria Police
By Godday Odidi----The Federal House of Representatives member, representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun constituency, Hon.Barr Rita Orji, recently saved...Read more
Rampant Fraud, Self-Dealing Alleged in Federal Mortgage Bank.
Victoria Ayuwei, ---Weeks after Per Second News revealed that Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of...Read more
FG Recovers Treasure Trove of Materials From Boko Haram, Calls For Vigilance
Following the recovery of a treasure trove of materials from the decimated Boko Haram, the Federal...Read more
Trump fires acting attorney general in rift over immigration order
President Donald Trump has fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates Monday night after she refused to defend his...Read more
$10m looted fund exposed Okowa's administration fleecing operandi -APC
The Delta state All Progressives Congress, APC, says evidence now abound that the Ifeanyi Okowa -led administration...Read more
Dozens killed, more wounded after Boko Haram gunmen open fire at travellers
Gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect opened fire on a convoy of...Read more
Senator Buruji Kashamu dares NDLEA, says five people’ll die before being extradited
Embattled fugitive Senator Buruji Kashamu, wanted in the U.S for drug trafficking, has declared that he...Read more
Moribund National Theatre to get facelift
The moribund National Theatre is poised to receive a major facelift after the federal government in...Read more
Tinubu unleashes blistering attack on Buhari's monetary policy
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, again played the role of a leader on Wednesday, as he slammed the Buhari...Read more
Presidency dismiss claims that VP Osinbajo is being held hostage by some recalcitrant governors
Senator Babafemi Ojudu has dismissed claims that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is being held hostage by...Read more
U.S Inauguration: Trump team denies media report Inviting Former President Goodluck Jonathan
WASHINGTON, Stella Igwe-Adesoga- The Trump transition committee, Great Again, has denied reports in some sections of...Read more
-
PMB receives Boko Haram flag
-
Buhari presents N7trillion 2017 Budget of Recovery
-
Buhari honors newly promoted ADC
-
Dangote Women Network
-
New U.S Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington, wife, Susan and President Buhari at the Villa
-
Gen Dambazau, Babachir share a laugh with the President
-
Medview airline shares goes public
29-01-2017
Medview Airline, one of Nigeria's fastest growing flag carriers will be "Listed by Introduction" on ... Read more
Anti- forex policy protest will fail, says CBN
27-01-2017
Gift Olivia Samuel, Per Second News Abuja-The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has on Friday said that ... Read more
Re: Proposed $30bn Loan: Avoiding The Eurobond…
19-12-2016
By Olutayo Isaac As an intellectual, I am inclined to appreciate the apparent hard work and researc... Read more
Visa Ban: Muslims say Trump's action will have rep…
Muslims across the world Saturday reacted to U.S President Donald Trump’s freeze on refugee arrivals and...Read more
Usain Bolt to lose Olympic gold after teammate cau…
Usain Bolt made history as the first sprinter to sweep three gold medals at three Olympic Games. Now...Read more
'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottl…
By Halima Ogiri, Per Second News Just back from Makurdi – A visit to ‘Ivis Hotel', situated along...Read more
An act of generosity changed my life for good- Sen…
Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba(SAN) will be 60 on Tuesday in this interview he revealed things about himself...Read more
Articles/Opinion
Fighting Recession With Borrowing, Budgeting
The Federal Government has unveiled a three-year Debt Management Strategy (DMS) in a bid to rejuvenate...Read more
MMM, Sambisa And The Boy Died By Reuben Abati
"Happy New Year, my brother"Read more
The Proposed Closure of Abuja International Airpor…
By Edwin Nwachukwu, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) When on December 10, 2016, the Federal Ministry of...Read more