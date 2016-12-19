|
Here's What You Need To Know About Trump's Visa Ban
The Department of Homeland Security has released details of the trump's visa ban.Read more
Suleja depot fire will not affect supply of petroleum products-NNPC
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has assured motorists and other consumers of petroleum products in...Read more
Medview airline shares goes public
Medview Airline, one of Nigeria's fastest growing flag carriers will be "Listed by Introduction" on the...Read more
Bill Gates set to become world's first trillionaire by 2042
Bill Gates is $915.6 billion away from becoming the world's first trillionaire, according to a new...Read more
Man kicked Muslim woman at JFK airport, said 'Trump is here now'
A Trump supporter has been arrested on several hate crime charges after allegedly attacking a Muslim...Read more
AG. President Osinbajo: FG will restore normalcy to IDPs in northeast
Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Friday disclosed that restoring normalcy to the lives of Internally Displaced...Read more
Armed men storm court in Owerri, freeing more than 50 robbers
Suspected armed robbers Friday stormed an High Court in Owerri, Imo state, freeing over 50 armed...Read more
Investigation: Duke Oil, Philia Energy Oil Contracts Legal, Ethical, Above board and Transparent
Investigations Thursday revealed that Swiss based energy firm Philia SA embarked on a very transparent process...Read more
Fugitive Senator Buruji Kashamu loses again in Chicago court...faces 20 years in U.S prison
Fugitive Senator Buruji Kashamu's latest efforts to defeat the U.S. government's attempts to bring him from Lagos...Read more
Nigeria: Intellectual Property Lawyers Challenge Ministry of Trade Over Appointment of Trademarks Registrar
Per Second News. A Federal High Court has adjourned final argument in a public interest lawsuit filed by...Read more
Disregard the naysayers, FG tells Nigerians
The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to disregard the subversive messages being circulated via text messaging and...Read more
Tinubu unleashes blistering attack on Buhari's monetary policy
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, again played the role of a leader on Wednesday, as he slammed the Buhari...Read more
Presidency dismiss claims that VP Osinbajo is being held hostage by some recalcitrant governors
Senator Babafemi Ojudu has dismissed claims that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is being held hostage by...Read more
Telecom Mast Kills 2 Siblings, Coach In Rivers
Three persons, including two siblings have been feared dead on Monday after a telecommunications mast and a signage...Read more
Diezani speaks from U.K says I never forfeited $153m...I can't forfeit what was never mine
WASHINGTON, PERSECONDNEWS. Former minister of petroleum resources Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke has categorically denied unsubstantiated allegations that were made recently...Read more
U.S Inauguration: Trump team denies media report Inviting Former President Goodluck Jonathan
WASHINGTON, Stella Igwe-Adesoga- The Trump transition committee, Great Again, has denied reports in some sections of...Read more
Tears As Houses Worth N15bn Demolished in Lagos
As millions of Nigerians prepare for the Yuletide, which is two days ahead, thousands of residents...Read more
U.S To Begin Issuance of 5,10 Years visas to Nigerians in New Reciprocity Agreement
The U.S. and Nigeria have mutually agreed to increase business and tourist visa validity to 5-10 years...Read more
PMB receives Boko Haram flag
Buhari presents N7trillion 2017 Budget of Recovery
Buhari honors newly promoted ADC
Dangote Women Network
New U.S Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington, wife, Susan and President Buhari at the Villa
Gen Dambazau, Babachir share a laugh with the President
Anti- forex policy protest will fail, says CBN
27-01-2017
Gift Olivia Samuel, Per Second News Abuja-The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has on Friday said that ... Read more
Dangote sets up multi-million dollar Truck Ass…
16-01-2017
Determined to tap into the opportunity provided by the scarcity of forex in the country to create jo... Read more
Re: Proposed $30bn Loan: Avoiding The Eurobond…
19-12-2016
By Olutayo Isaac As an intellectual, I am inclined to appreciate the apparent hard work and researc... Read more
Visa Ban: Muslims say Trump's action will have rep…
Muslims across the world Saturday reacted to U.S President Donald Trump’s freeze on refugee arrivals and...Read more
Usain Bolt to lose Olympic gold after teammate cau…
Usain Bolt made history as the first sprinter to sweep three gold medals at three Olympic Games. Now...Read more
'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottl…
By Halima Ogiri, Per Second News Just back from Makurdi – A visit to ‘Ivis Hotel', situated along...Read more
An act of generosity changed my life for good- Sen…
Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba(SAN) will be 60 on Tuesday in this interview he revealed things about himself...Read more
ITF Equip Over 14m in 45 years – Ari
FAAC: Monthly allocation to FG, States, LGA's increase by N13b in January
Buhari assures Nigerians his social investment programs on the right track
Senator says Fayose unstable, unfit to be chairman PDP governors' forum
SON raid Abuja markets, seize fake phone traders
Senate: Buhari Accused of Outright Lying About SGF Lawal’s alleged corruption
Ogun West Should Produce Next Governor, Says Obasanjo
Campaign to impeach Donald Trump hits 100,000 signatures...set to ban Muslims
Trump put words into action, deports 90 back home to Somalia
USAID Distributes Textbooks to 900 Schools in Sokoto
FACEOFF: Mexico president cancels meeting with Trump
Barrow returns to warm welcome as Gambia starts new era
Fighting Recession With Borrowing, Budgeting
The Federal Government has unveiled a three-year Debt Management Strategy (DMS) in a bid to rejuvenate...Read more
MMM, Sambisa And The Boy Died By Reuben Abati
"Happy New Year, my brother"Read more
The Proposed Closure of Abuja International Airpor…
By Edwin Nwachukwu, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) When on December 10, 2016, the Federal Ministry of...Read more