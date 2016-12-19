|
Newsday Newspaper
Top Stories
Over 200,000 Women march in Washington, because it's still a man's world
Stella Igwe Adesoga in Washington.Read more
From Now It's America First- Donald Trump
Full text of President Donald Trump's Inaugural AddressRead more
FAAC: Monthly allocation to FG, States, LGA's increase by N13b in January
Gift Olivia Samuel, Per Second News The allocation to the three tiers of government witnessed a significant...Read more
US urges religious leaders in Nigeria to be catalyst for peace, reconciliation
U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires David Young Thursday urged religious leaders in Nigeria to serve as catalysts for...Read more
The Proposed Closure of Abuja International Airport: Matters Arising
By Edwin Nwachukwu, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) When on December 10, 2016, the Federal Ministry of...Read more
U.S Inauguration: Trump team denies media report Inviting Former President Goodluck Jonathan
WASHINGTON, Stella Igwe-Adesoga- The Trump transition committee, Great Again, has denied reports in some sections of...Read more
ITF Equip Over 14m in 45 years – Ari
Persecond News – Amos Dunia, - Abuja.Read more
World oldest gorilla born in zoo dies at 60
Colo looks over a cake during her 58th birthday at Columbus Zoo in Ohio, US on...Read more
Nigeria's Vice President Denies Report of Sour Relations With South Africa
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Tuesday at the mountain resort of Davos, Switzerland, dismiss notions that the relationship...Read more
Trending Stories
Ex-Rep, Chidi Duru Arraigned for Alleged Theft and Conspiracy
A Former Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nze Chidi Duru, was on Monday arraigned before a...Read more
Activists in Lagos Take To The Streets In Protest Against The Buhari Government
A flood of Nigerians — supporters of the opposition and activists unhappy with President Muhammadu Buhari...Read more
Audacious woman, 37, stabs drunken husband to death, remanded in prison
PerSecondNews -- A 37-year-old trader, Christiana Odo, was on Friday charged with stabbing her husband, Romanus,...Read more
Fresh Facts Emerge On Magu’s Rejection By Senate As Justice Minister Begins Probe
The embattled Acting Chairman of Nigeria’s anti-graft body – the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ...Read more
Cancer Institute Warns: Smoking to kill 8 million people by 2030
A new study by the World Health Organisation and the US National Cancer Institute revealed that Smoking...Read more
U.S Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington may become shortest serving envoy
WASHINGTON, Stella Igwe-Adesoga---Newly appointed U.S Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington may become the shortest serving envoy...Read more
Unpaid Salaries: Arik Air workers turn to begging to survive
Lip service. That's what angry Arik airline workers say the aviation company paid them after failed...Read more
Tears As Houses Worth N15bn Demolished in Lagos
As millions of Nigerians prepare for the Yuletide, which is two days ahead, thousands of residents...Read more
U.S To Begin Issuance of 5,10 Years visas to Nigerians in New Reciprocity Agreement
The U.S. and Nigeria have mutually agreed to increase business and tourist visa validity to 5-10 years...Read more
Photo News
-
PMB receives Boko Haram flag
-
Buhari presents N7trillion 2017 Budget of Recovery
-
Buhari honors newly promoted ADC
-
Dangote Women Network
-
New U.S Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington, wife, Susan and President Buhari at the Villa
-
Gen Dambazau, Babachir share a laugh with the President
-
Business News
Over N30b unclaimed dividends paid so far – SE…
18-01-2017
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that over the sum of N30b has so far been pa... Read more
Dangote sets up multi-million dollar Truck Ass…
16-01-2017
Determined to tap into the opportunity provided by the scarcity of forex in the country to create jo... Read more
Re: Proposed $30bn Loan: Avoiding The Eurobond…
19-12-2016
By Olutayo Isaac As an intellectual, I am inclined to appreciate the apparent hard work and researc... Read more
World News
How Obama Offered Financial Help During My Son’s I…
U.S Vice President Joe Biden became emotional during an interview when he was asked about his fondest memory...Read more
Sport
Loyal Mikel leaves Chelsea after 10 years for Chin…
Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has confirmed he is joining Chinese Super League club Tianjin TEDA...Read more
Entertainment
'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottl…
By Halima Ogiri, Per Second News Just back from Makurdi – A visit to ‘Ivis Hotel', situated along...Read more
Interviews
An act of generosity changed my life for good- Sen…
Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba(SAN) will be 60 on Tuesday in this interview he revealed things about himself...Read more
Highlights
Life After The Presidency: Take a look at President Obama's $5.3m home
In: Highlights
How airport workers planted bomb inside Egypt's Metrojet flight killing 224 passengers
In: Highlights
Jealous husband stabs wife with broken bottle in private part
In: Highlights
Buhari Finally Fulfills Campaign Promise To Pay N5,000 Monthly Payments To Vulnerable Nigerians
In: Highlights
TRAGEDY!!!Father, Son Die In Autocrash On Their Way To Daughter’s Wedding
In: Highlights
Qantas Airline is World's safest airline for 2017
In: Highlights
Snake on a plane grounds Emirates airline flight
In: Highlights
Kyari didn't use High Commission's fund for medical treatment-Presidency
In: Highlights
Theft of $50, 000 at Ekiti Government House: Court remands Fayose’s aides in prison
In: Highlights
Socialite Pretty Mike arrested for putting teenage girls in chains
In: Highlights
Premium Times infuriated by Nigerian Army, demands apology from Buratai
In: Highlights
Police Detain Ex Rep Chidi Duru Over Alleged Armed Invasion of PFA
In: Highlights
PSN TV
Please enter youtube id.
Newsletter
Please enter youtube id.
Articles/Opinion
Fighting Recession With Borrowing, Budgeting
The Federal Government has unveiled a three-year Debt Management Strategy (DMS) in a bid to rejuvenate...Read more
MMM, Sambisa And The Boy Died By Reuben Abati
"Happy New Year, my brother"Read more