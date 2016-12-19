|
USAID Distributes Textbooks to 900 Schools in Sokoto
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched the distribution of 300,000 textbooks to help...Read more
Disregard the naysayers, FG tells Nigerians
The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to disregard the subversive messages being circulated via text messaging and...Read more
Presidency dismiss claims that VP Osinbajo is being held hostage by some recalcitrant governors
Senator Babafemi Ojudu has dismissed claims that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is being held hostage by...Read more
Campaign to impeach Donald Trump hits 100,000 signatures...set to ban Muslims
Civil rights group in the United States has commenced a brazen drive to impeach President Donald...Read more
Ogun West Should Produce Next Governor, Says Obasanjo
Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has thrown his weight behind the possible emergence of a president...Read more
Telecom Mast Kills 2 Siblings, Coach In Rivers
Three persons, including two siblings have been feared dead on Monday after a telecommunications mast and a signage...Read more
Senate: Buhari Accused of Outright Lying About SGF Lawal’s alleged corruption
The spokesperson for the Nigerian Senate, Aliyu Abdullahi, has said that the Senate stood by the...Read more
SON raid Abuja markets, seize fake phone traders
...Stops New Phones From CirculationRead more
Buhari assures Nigerians his social investment programs on the right track
The Presidency Sunday revealed that the Federal Government has now released over N375 million this year to...Read more
Medium Term Outlook: Resilient Economy, Positive Growth In Fiscal 2017 Expected -Emefiele
...As MPC Retains MPR At 14.00 Per cent, Other Policy Parameters Gift Olivia Samuel, Per Second NewsRead more
Fugitive senator says Fayose unstable, unfit to be chairman PDP governors' forum
Senator Buruji Kashamu, a fugitive wanted in the United States Sunday attacked the Choice of Ekiti...Read more
US urges religious leaders in Nigeria to be catalyst for peace, reconciliation
U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires David Young Thursday urged religious leaders in Nigeria to serve as catalysts for...Read more
U.S Inauguration: Trump team denies media report Inviting Former President Goodluck Jonathan
WASHINGTON, Stella Igwe-Adesoga- The Trump transition committee, Great Again, has denied reports in some sections of...Read more
ITF Equip Over 14m in 45 years – Ari
Persecond News – Amos Dunia, - Abuja.Read more
Nigeria's Vice President Denies Report of Sour Relations With South Africa
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Tuesday at the mountain resort of Davos, Switzerland, dismiss notions that the relationship...Read more
Activists in Lagos Take To The Streets In Protest Against The Buhari Government
A flood of Nigerians — supporters of the opposition and activists unhappy with President Muhammadu Buhari...Read more
Tears As Houses Worth N15bn Demolished in Lagos
As millions of Nigerians prepare for the Yuletide, which is two days ahead, thousands of residents...Read more
U.S To Begin Issuance of 5,10 Years visas to Nigerians in New Reciprocity Agreement
The U.S. and Nigeria have mutually agreed to increase business and tourist visa validity to 5-10 years...Read more
PMB receives Boko Haram flag
Buhari presents N7trillion 2017 Budget of Recovery
Buhari honors newly promoted ADC
Dangote Women Network
New U.S Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington, wife, Susan and President Buhari at the Villa
Gen Dambazau, Babachir share a laugh with the President
Over N30b unclaimed dividends paid so far – SE…
18-01-2017
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that over the sum of N30b has so far been pa... Read more
Dangote sets up multi-million dollar Truck Ass…
16-01-2017
Determined to tap into the opportunity provided by the scarcity of forex in the country to create jo... Read more
Re: Proposed $30bn Loan: Avoiding The Eurobond…
19-12-2016
By Olutayo Isaac As an intellectual, I am inclined to appreciate the apparent hard work and researc... Read more
World oldest gorilla born in zoo dies at 60
Colo looks over a cake during her 58th birthday at Columbus Zoo in Ohio, US on...Read more
Usain Bolt to lose Olympic gold after teammate cau…
Usain Bolt made history as the first sprinter to sweep three gold medals at three Olympic Games. Now...Read more
'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottl…
By Halima Ogiri, Per Second News Just back from Makurdi – A visit to ‘Ivis Hotel', situated along...Read more
An act of generosity changed my life for good- Sen…
Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba(SAN) will be 60 on Tuesday in this interview he revealed things about himself...Read more
Unpaid Salaries: Arik Air workers turn to begging to survive
U.S Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington may become shortest serving envoy
Qantas Airline is World's safest airline for 2017
Snake on a plane grounds Emirates airline flight
Cancer Institute Warns: Smoking to kill 8 million people by 2030
Socialite Pretty Mike arrested for putting teenage girls in chains
Armed Invasion of FGPL: “Ignore Duru’s Theatrics”, Pension Stakeholder Advise Police
Ex-Rep, Chidi Duru Arraigned for Alleged Theft and Conspiracy
Kidnap of Ogun Students: Abductors Demand N1.2b Ransom
Civil Servant Commits Suicide In Ekiti Over Alleged Unpaid Accumulated Salary Arrears
From Now It's America First- Donald Trump
Articles/Opinion
Fighting Recession With Borrowing, Budgeting
The Federal Government has unveiled a three-year Debt Management Strategy (DMS) in a bid to rejuvenate...Read more
MMM, Sambisa And The Boy Died By Reuben Abati
"Happy New Year, my brother"Read more
The Proposed Closure of Abuja International Airpor…
By Edwin Nwachukwu, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) When on December 10, 2016, the Federal Ministry of...Read more