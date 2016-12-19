:
Jittery FG Uses Social Media and Counter-Protest to Disrupt Massive Demonstrations
Wary that the planned anti -Buhari protests across the nation have a tendency to erupt into political demonstrations, the federal government last week decided that there will be no protests. This is contrary to statements credited to senior administration officials that the government has not considered crackdown on protesters.
Trump Loses Again As Appeals Court Says No Travel Ban For Now
A U.S  federal appeals court early Sunday morning denied the Trump administration's emergency request to resume the travel ban.
FG Not Considering Crackdown on Protesters- Presidency
The federal government is not planning to launch a crackdown on anti-government protesters led by popular music star, Innocent Idibia, (2Face), according to Presidency spokesperson, Mr Laolu Akande.
VIDEO: Seun Egbegbe, movie producer, unapologetic phone thief arrested again for N10m scam
   Nollywood actress Toyin Aihmaku's former boyfriend Seun Egbegbe, a movie producer has been arrested again for a $60,000 scam.
Donald Trump has only spoken to one African leader- Just one in 56 calls
.....Another sign that Africa isn’t on Donald Trump’s radar
Cameroon survive brutal final to become African champions

Cameroon win the Africa Cup of Nations in dramatic fashion as Vincent Aboubaker scores a stunning...

Buhari extends medical vacation, says he's not coming back soon

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly Sunday, informing of his desire to extend his...

Under Pressure: 2Face cancels planned anti- Buhari protest

Hiphop artiste  Innocent Idibia, known as Tuface, has canceled the February 6 anti-Buhari government protest.

Cheering crowds swarm James Ibori at Oghara

Most politicians aren't treated like celebrities. But most politicians aren't James Ibori.

Over 100,000 Visas Revoked Since Trump Signed Travel Order, Govt. Lawyer Says

More than 100,000  U.S visas have been revoked since President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration...

Minister To The Media: Beware growth of ‘fake news’

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has urged the media to eschew disinformation...

Angolan President to Step Down

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos said Friday that he will not seek re-election this year,...

FG sets new plan for troubled economy...raise task force to reduce food prices

Nigeria's leaders will gather for a week to set a course for the economy, as biting...

How female lawmaker saved the life of innocent man, shot, paraded, left to die by Nigeria Police

By Godday Odidi----The Federal House of Representatives member, representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun constituency, Hon.Barr Rita Orji, recently  saved...

Navy confiscates N420bn crude, diesel

PerSecondNews -- The Nigerian Navy confiscated crude oil and diesel worth N420 billion in 2016, the...

41 Nigerians Deported From UK Arrives Lagos On Chartered Aircraft

The 41 Nigerians deported from the United Kingdom (UK) today arrived at the cargo terminal of the...

Ogun commissioner of Commerce Ashiru Announces Burial Arrangements for his Late Mum

Ogun state commissioner of Commerce, Bimbo Ashiru, has announced the final burial ceremony for his late mother,...

No plans to stop issuance of 2 -year multiple entry visas for Nigerians, says U.S official

The United States government Monday evening said it has no plans to stop the issuance of...

Rampant Fraud, Self-Dealing Alleged in Federal Mortgage Bank.

Victoria Ayuwei, ---Weeks after Per Second News revealed that Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of...

Corona schools compulsorily retires controversial head Mrs Igun after Per Second News report

In a rare and stern message to administrators who fail to perform well in their duties,...

Tinubu unleashes blistering attack on Buhari's monetary policy

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, again played the role of a leader on Wednesday, as he slammed the Buhari...

Presidency dismiss claims that VP Osinbajo is being held hostage by some recalcitrant governors

Senator Babafemi Ojudu has dismissed claims that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is being held hostage by...

U.S Inauguration: Trump team denies media report Inviting Former President Goodluck Jonathan

WASHINGTON, Stella Igwe-Adesoga- The Trump transition committee, Great Again, has denied reports in some sections of...

  • PMB receives Boko Haram flag

  • Buhari presents N7trillion 2017 Budget of Recovery

  • Buhari honors newly promoted ADC

  • Dangote Women Network

  • New U.S Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington, wife, Susan and President Buhari at the Villa

  • Gen Dambazau, Babachir share a laugh with the President

Medview airline shares goes public

29-01-2017

Anti- forex policy protest will fail, says CBN

27-01-2017

Re: Proposed $30bn Loan: Avoiding The Eurobond…

19-12-2016

Donald Trump Hangs Up On Australia Prime Minister, Threatens to Invade Mexico

President Trump lambasted the leader of Australia over a refugee agreement before asserting “this was the...

Super Green FC seal historic promotion to Professional American Soccer League with Nigerian Management

The Super Green football club have sealed a historic promotion to the professional American Soccer League.

'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottle Of Beer

By Halima Ogiri, Per Second News  Just back from Makurdi – A visit to ‘Ivis Hotel', situated along...

An act of generosity changed my life for good- Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba

Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba(SAN) will be 60 on Tuesday in this interview he revealed things about himself...

Bill Gates set to become world's first trillionaire by 2042

In: Highlights

Bill Gates is $915.6 billion away from becoming the world's first trillionaire, according to a new Oxfam report on wealth and inequality.

Moribund National Theatre to get facelift

In: Highlights

The moribund National Theatre is poised to receive a major facelift after the federal government in partnership with Lagos state government gave approval for upgrading works at the historical complex.

Here's What You Need To Know About Trump's Visa Ban

In: Highlights

The Department of Homeland Security has released details of the trump's visa ban.

Senator Buruji Kashamu dares NDLEA, says five people’ll die before being extradited

In: Highlights

Embattled fugitive Senator Buruji Kashamu, wanted in the U.S for drug trafficking, has declared that he was ready for war, just as he threatened that before anybody could succeed to…

$10m looted fund exposed Okowa's administration fleecing operandi -APC

In: Highlights

 The Delta state All Progressives Congress, APC, says evidence now abound that the Ifeanyi Okowa -led administration is defrauding the state through various shady deals.

Photo: Ag President Osinbajo, MD NDPHC and others at the launching of solar home system program in Gwagwalada

In: Highlights

Mr Chiedu Ugbo, Managing Director, NDPHC; Ag President Prof Yemi Osinbajo; Mr Simon Bransfield-Garth, Chief Executive Officer, Azuri Technologies; and Hon Adamu Mustapha Danza, Chairman, Gwagwalada Area Council during the…

$10m Diverted Fund: PDP accuses Delta APC of manufacturing false news

In: Highlights

The leaders of the ruling PDP in Delta state has caused a stir by accusing the opposition APC of manufacturing false news.

Rivers Police Commissioner Odesanya is dead

In: Highlights

The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr. Francis Bolaji Odesanya, is dead. Odesanya was said to have died this morning in an undisclosed hospital abroad after a brief illness.

FG Recovers Treasure Trove of Materials From Boko Haram, Calls For Vigilance

In: Highlights

Following the recovery of a treasure trove of materials from the decimated Boko Haram, the Federal Government has called on the media and the general public to be vigilant, saying…

Girl bomber dies in Borno

In: Highlights

 A girl thought to be aged just 10 died after the suicide vest she was wearing exploded in Borno, a civilian vigilante said on Tuesday, as another attack killed one…

Buhari: Diaspora Nigerians against evil rumour mongers

In: Highlights

Amos Dunia, Abuja – Per Second News A group of Nigerians on the aegis of ‘The Association of Nigerian Entrepreneurs in the Diaspora’, has condemned in its totality, those behind…

British Prime Minister says Trump's travel ban is wrong, divisive

In: Highlights

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May has called President Trump’s controversial travel ban “divisive and wrong” on Wednesday, a delayed response to the backlash she faced at home for…

 'C.C.' Wonders

 - 'America, Wake Up!': Glorifying and Glamourizing Transexuality in the United States
 - Mainstream America (Part I): The Speculation & Phenomenon of Bi-racial Romance
 - The Severity of the 'Date Rape' Phenomenon

 

Fighting Recession With Borrowing, Budgeting

The Federal Government has unveiled a three-year Debt Management Strategy (DMS) in a bid to rejuvenate...

The Proposed Closure of Abuja International Airport: Matters Arising

By Edwin Nwachukwu, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) When on December 10, 2016, the Federal Ministry of...

