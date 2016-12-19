:
Qantas Airline is World's safest airline for 2017
Australia's Qantas airline has been selected as the world's safest airline by airlineRatings, the world’s only safety and product rating website. 
U.S Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington may become shortest serving envoy
WASHINGTON, Stella Igwe-Adesoga---Newly appointed U.S Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington may become the shortest serving envoy to Nigeria, due to a blanket mandate issued by President-elect Trump requiring politically appointed ambassadors installed by President Barack Obama to leave their posts by Inauguration Day.
CAF AWARD: Aubameyang explains his t-shirt outfit
Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has explained why he attended the Confederation of African Football awards on Thursday in casual clothes.
New Year Message: 'What Picture of Ekiti Do You See- Hon Bimbo Daramola
May I welcome you my dear compatriots, Ekitis within the homeland, within the country and outside to the year 2017.
Cameroonian domestic servant remanded in prison for stabbing his woman-employer to death
PerSecondNews -- A 21-year-old Cameroonian domestic servant, Ledjou Kouemou, who allegedly stabbed his employer, Temidayo Adeleke, to death in her residence, has been remanded in a Lagos prison.
Judge Abang who issued controversial sentence in PDP leadership tussle moved to Asaba

The judge in the PDP leadership case that gave controversial ruling that igniting national debate has...

Read more
Snake on a plane grounds Emirates airline flight

A snake found on an Emirates flight was cancelled on Monday, according to the airline.

Read more
Former Iranian President Rafsanjani dies at 82

Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has died in an hospital in Iran on Sunday after...

Read more
Former Niger State Governor Abdulkadir Kure is dead

Abdulkadir Kure, 60,  who brought Sharia to Niger state is dead.  He died on Sunday in...

Read more
Aisha Buhari faces new scrutiny for alleged taxpayer-funded trips to London

Scrutiny of  Wife of the President Aisha Buhari, intensified Saturday after new revelations that she took...

Read more
Mimiko's plot to divert N1.5bn uncovered-APC

The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State Saturday alleged it has uncovered another plan by outgoing Gov. Olusegun...

Read more
RCCG: Adeboye Refutes Resignation Reports

The Redeemed Christian Church of God,RCCG, has refuted reports which went viral on social media that the...

Read more
Putin ordered hacking to help Trump- U.S Intelligence

Washington, Stella Igwe-Adesoga-----The U.S. intelligence community has released an official declassified report that determines Russian President Vladimir...

Read more
A Bad Day for Kleptocracy: Diezani Forfeits $153.3m In Corrupt Funds

With much fanfare, a  Federal High Court  in Lagos Friday ruled that former Nigerian petroleum minister,...

Read more

Troops Discover Another Chibok Girl With A Six Month Old Baby

Gift Olivia Samuel, Per Second News Abuja-Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have on Thursday declared that another abducted Chibok...

Read more
TRAGEDY!!!Father, Son Die In Autocrash On Their Way To Daughter’s Wedding

PerSecondNews -- A major new year tragedy has hit a family in Nasarawa, Nasarawa State as...

Read more
Abducted Festac female customs officer released

PersecondNews -- Mrs Comfort Alaba Baikie, a female Customs officer who was abducted by gunmen suspected to...

Read more
Buhari Finally Fulfills Campaign Promise To Pay N5,000 Monthly Payments To Vulnerable Nigerians

After months of delays and mounting criticism from voters and political pundits, President Muhammadu Buhari finally...

Read more
Unpaid Salaries: Arik Air workers turn to begging to survive

Lip service. That's what angry Arik airline workers say the aviation company paid them after failed...

Read more
How airport workers planted bomb inside Egypt's Metrojet flight killing 224 passengers

NEWSWEEK: At 5:50 on the morning of October 31, 2015, Metrojet Flight 9268 received takeoff clearance...

Read more
Tears As Houses Worth N15bn Demolished in Lagos

As millions of Nigerians prepare for the Yuletide, which is two days ahead, thousands of residents...

Read more
'They're killing us': Christian Leaders in Southern Kaduna Cries For Help

...Back-to-Back Attacks Leave Communities Devastated     Southern Kaduna Christian families are burying their deceased husbands, children and other...

Read more
U.S To Begin Issuance of 5,10 Years visas to Nigerians in New Reciprocity Agreement

The U.S. and Nigeria have mutually agreed to increase business and tourist visa validity to 5-10 years...

Read more

  • PMB receives Boko Haram flag

  • Buhari presents N7trillion 2017 Budget of Recovery

  • Buhari honors newly promoted ADC

  • Dangote Women Network

  • New U.S Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington, wife, Susan and President Buhari at the Villa

  • Gen Dambazau, Babachir share a laugh with the President

03-01-2017

Forte Oil Plc stock has dropped more than 70%, and for the year to date it is down nearly 74%  emerg... Read more

21-12-2016

The minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, likes to say that he “tells it like ... Read more

19-12-2016

Foremost Entrepreneur and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, was at the weekend named along ... Read more

Breaking News: Multiple people dead in shooting at…

Shots reportedly were fired Friday afternoon at the lower level of Ft. Lauderdale Airport, with police at the scene indicating at...

Read more

Loyal Mikel leaves Chelsea after 10 years for Chin…

Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has confirmed he is joining Chinese Super League club Tianjin TEDA...

Read more

'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottl…

By Halima Ogiri, Per Second News  Just back from Makurdi – A visit to ‘Ivis Hotel', situated along...

Read more

An act of generosity changed my life for good- Sen…

Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba(SAN) will be 60 on Tuesday in this interview he revealed things about himself...

Read more

Life After The Presidency: Take a look at President Obama's $5.3m home

In: Highlights

When President Barak Obama completes his tenure at the Presidency he is not moving back to Chicago, the Obama's reveal. They are staying back in Washington, DC where they just…

Readmore..

Naira continues freefall, approaches 500 to a Dollar

In: Highlights

The Naira traded in the parallel market tumbled in recent weeks, continuing the downward trajectory that has been in place for the past year. After passing N450 to a dollar…

Readmore..

Lagos faces water and sanitation crisis, says UN

In: Highlights

PerSecondNews -- United Nations human rights expert, Léo Heller, on Thursday, called for increased funding for water and sanitation in the 2017 budget to address the needs of 21 million…

Readmore..

How El Rufai's Rhetoric Fan Flames of Violence, Distrust In A Stunning Failure of Leadership

In: Highlights

Victoria Ayuwei, PerSecondNews-----The Southern Kaduna area is in mourning over the tragic loss of close to 1,000 of their husbands, wives and children, murdered in an unspeakable act of violence…

Readmore..

DUBAI: Nigerian duo jailed over smuggling 5kg marijuana

In: Highlights

A woman visitor to the Emirates and a worker have been jailed for 10 years each for smuggling 5kg of marijuana that they possessed for promotional purposes in Dubai.

Readmore..

Native doctor accused of burying charms under rivals home stripped naked

In: Highlights

A native doctor Gabon Iyiaka, accused of burying evil charms under the homes of his rivals was stripped naked, beaten and paraded around his village in a wheelbarrow.

Readmore..

Trump's first presidential portrait unveiled

In: Highlights

Donald Trump isn't president yet, but he has his first presidential portrait.

Readmore..

U.S President-elect Trump slams UN, says it’s causing problems, not solving them

In: Highlights

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday stepped up his criticism of the UN after a resolution condemning Israel over West Bank settlements passed in the Security Council.

Readmore..

Police foil Niger Delta Militants Inspired Plot To Attack Third Mainland Bridge

In: Highlights

Nigerian Police arrested a man Abiodun Amos, who is also known as Senti who, Police said, was planning to throw an explosive device into the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Readmore..

Prompt News Publisher Loses Mother

In: Highlights

Madam Sariyu Oyetunji, the mother of the Publisher of Prompt News Online newspaper, is dead.

Readmore..

Senate To Remove Immunity For President, Governors, Deputies

In: Highlights

PerSecondNews -- The Senate has commenced the process of amending Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution which gives immunity to president, vice president, governors and deputy governors in the country.

Readmore..

Jealous husband stabs wife with broken bottle in private part

In: Highlights

A 37-year-old man, Victor Ojiaku, who allegedly stabbed his wife, a student, with a broken bottle in her private part, has been granted bail in the sum of N250,000 by…

Readmore..

PSN TV

Please enter youtube id.

