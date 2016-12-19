:
Moribund National Theatre to get facelift
The moribund National Theatre is poised to receive a major facelift after the federal government in partnership with Lagos state government gave approval for upgrading works at the historical complex.
U.S. judge bars deportations under Trump travel ban
President Trump’s ban on immigration by citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries ran into at least a temporary roadblock Saturday night, after a U.S. District judge in Brooklyn granted an emergency stay sought by immigrants’ rights lawyers.
Breaking News: Holders of valid Visas turned back at U.S Airports
Within hours of President Trump’s executive order limiting immigration from Muslim countries, green card and visa holders were already being blocked from getting on flights to the U.S with some being turned back at airports across the country.
NDDC: No more indiscriminate award of contracts, says Ndoma-Egba
....Board sets 21-Point Agenda for Niger Delta Development
Here's What You Need To Know About Trump's Visa Ban

Here's What You Need To Know About Trump's Visa Ban

     The Department of Homeland Security has released details of the trump's visa ban.

Suleja depot fire will not affect supply of petroleum products-NNPC

Suleja depot fire will not affect supply of petroleum products-NNPC

   The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has assured motorists and other consumers of petroleum products in...

Medview airline shares goes public

Medview airline shares goes public

Medview Airline, one of Nigeria's fastest growing flag carriers will be "Listed by Introduction" on the...

Bill Gates set to become world's first trillionaire by 2042

Bill Gates set to become world's first trillionaire by 2042

Bill Gates is $915.6 billion away from becoming the world's first trillionaire, according to a new...

Man kicked Muslim woman at JFK airport, said 'Trump is here now'

Man kicked Muslim woman at JFK airport, said 'Trump is here now'

A Trump supporter has been arrested on several hate crime charges after allegedly attacking a Muslim...

AG. President Osinbajo: FG will restore normalcy to IDPs in northeast

AG. President Osinbajo: FG will restore normalcy to IDPs in northeast

Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Friday disclosed that restoring normalcy to the lives of Internally Displaced...

Armed men storm court in Owerri, freeing more than 50 robbers

Armed men storm court in Owerri, freeing more than 50 robbers

Suspected armed robbers Friday stormed an High Court in Owerri, Imo state, freeing over 50 armed...

Investigation: Duke Oil, Philia Energy Oil Contracts Legal, Ethical, Above board and Transparent

Investigation: Duke Oil, Philia Energy Oil Contracts Legal, Ethical, Above board and Transparent

Investigations Thursday revealed that Swiss based energy firm Philia SA embarked on a very transparent process...

Fugitive Senator Buruji Kashamu loses again in Chicago court...faces 20 years in U.S prison

Fugitive Senator Buruji Kashamu loses again in Chicago court...faces 20 years in U.S prison

Fugitive Senator Buruji Kashamu's latest efforts to defeat the U.S. government's attempts to bring him from Lagos...

Nigeria: Intellectual Property Lawyers Challenge Ministry of Trade Over Appointment of Trademarks Registrar

Nigeria: Intellectual Property Lawyers Challenge Ministry of Trade Over Appointment of Trademarks Registrar

Per Second News.   A Federal High Court has adjourned final argument in a public interest lawsuit filed by...

Disregard the naysayers, FG tells Nigerians

Disregard the naysayers, FG tells Nigerians

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to disregard the subversive messages being circulated via text messaging and...

Tinubu unleashes blistering attack on Buhari's monetary policy

Tinubu unleashes blistering attack on Buhari's monetary policy

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, again played the role of a leader on Wednesday, as he slammed the Buhari...

Presidency dismiss claims that VP Osinbajo is being held hostage by some recalcitrant governors

Presidency dismiss claims that VP Osinbajo is being held hostage by some recalcitrant governors

Senator Babafemi Ojudu has dismissed claims that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is being held hostage by...

Telecom Mast Kills 2 Siblings, Coach In Rivers

Telecom Mast Kills 2 Siblings, Coach In Rivers

Three persons, including two siblings have been feared dead on Monday after a telecommunications mast and a signage...

Diezani speaks from U.K says I never forfeited $153m...I can't forfeit what was never mine

Diezani speaks from U.K says I never forfeited $153m...I can't forfeit what was never mine

WASHINGTON, PERSECONDNEWS. Former minister of petroleum resources Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke has categorically denied unsubstantiated allegations that were made recently...

U.S Inauguration: Trump team denies media report Inviting Former President Goodluck Jonathan

U.S Inauguration: Trump team denies media report Inviting Former President Goodluck Jonathan

WASHINGTON, Stella Igwe-Adesoga- The Trump transition committee, Great Again, has denied reports in some sections of...

Tears As Houses Worth N15bn Demolished in Lagos

Tears As Houses Worth N15bn Demolished in Lagos

As millions of Nigerians prepare for the Yuletide, which is two days ahead, thousands of residents...

U.S To Begin Issuance of 5,10 Years visas to Nigerians in New Reciprocity Agreement

U.S To Begin Issuance of 5,10 Years visas to Nigerians in New Reciprocity Agreement

The U.S. and Nigeria have mutually agreed to increase business and tourist visa validity to 5-10 years...

  • PMB receives Boko Haram flag

  • Buhari presents N7trillion 2017 Budget of Recovery

  • Buhari honors newly promoted ADC

  • Dangote Women Network

  • New U.S Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington, wife, Susan and President Buhari at the Villa

  • Gen Dambazau, Babachir share a laugh with the President

Anti- forex policy protest will fail, says CBN
27-01-2017

27-01-2017

Anti- forex policy protest will fail, says CBN

Gift Olivia Samuel, Per Second News Abuja-The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has on Friday said that ... Read more

Dangote sets up multi-million dollar Truck Ass…

16-01-2017

Dangote sets up multi-million dollar Truck Assembly Plant In Lagos

Determined to tap into the opportunity provided by the scarcity of forex in the country to create jo... Read more

Re: Proposed $30bn Loan: Avoiding The Eurobond Curse
19-12-2016

19-12-2016

Re: Proposed $30bn Loan: Avoiding The Eurobond Curse

By Olutayo Isaac As an intellectual, I am inclined to appreciate the apparent hard work and researc... Read more

Visa Ban: Muslims say Trump's action will have repercussions

Visa Ban: Muslims say Trump's action will have rep…

Muslims across the world Saturday reacted to U.S President Donald Trump’s freeze on refugee arrivals and...

Usain Bolt to lose Olympic gold after teammate caught doping

Usain Bolt to lose Olympic gold after teammate cau…

Usain Bolt made history as the first sprinter to sweep three gold medals at three Olympic Games. Now...

'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottle Of Beer

'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottl…

By Halima Ogiri, Per Second News  Just back from Makurdi – A visit to ‘Ivis Hotel', situated along...

An act of generosity changed my life for good- Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba

An act of generosity changed my life for good- Sen…

Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba(SAN) will be 60 on Tuesday in this interview he revealed things about himself...

ITF Equip Over 14m in 45 years – Ari

ITF Equip Over 14m in 45 years – Ari

Persecond News – Amos Dunia, - Abuja.

FAAC: Monthly allocation to FG, States, LGA's increase by N13b in January

FAAC: Monthly allocation to FG, States, LGA's increase by N13b in January

Gift Olivia Samuel, Per Second News The allocation to the three tiers of government witnessed a significant increase as the sum of N400 billion has been distributed as Federal allocation…

Buhari assures Nigerians his social investment programs on the right track

Buhari assures Nigerians his social investment programs on the right track

The Presidency Sunday revealed that the Federal Government has now released over N375 million this year to feed almost 700,000 primary school pupils in 5 states.

Senator says Fayose unstable, unfit to be chairman PDP governors' forum

Senator says Fayose unstable, unfit to be chairman PDP governors' forum

Senator Buruji Kashamu, a fugitive wanted in the United States Sunday attacked the Choice of Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, as the Chairman of the PDP governors' forum.

SON raid Abuja markets, seize fake phone traders

SON raid Abuja markets, seize fake phone traders

...Stops New Phones From Circulation

Senate: Buhari Accused of Outright Lying About SGF Lawal's alleged corruption

Senate: Buhari Accused of Outright Lying About SGF Lawal’s alleged corruption

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Senate, Aliyu Abdullahi, has said that the Senate stood by the report of the Shehu Sani committee that indicted the Secretary to the Government of…

Ogun West Should Produce Next Governor, Says Obasanjo

Ogun West Should Produce Next Governor, Says Obasanjo

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has thrown his weight behind the possible emergence of a president of Igbo extraction in the future.

Campaign to impeach Donald Trump hits 100,000 signatures...set to ban Muslims

Campaign to impeach Donald Trump hits 100,000 signatures...set to ban Muslims

Civil rights group in the United States has commenced a brazen drive to impeach President Donald Trump, Per Second News gathered Tuesday in Washington.

Trump put words into action, deports 90 back home to Somalia

Trump put words into action, deports 90 back home to Somalia

President Donald Trump Wednesday in Washington started a process that will reshape U.S immigration policy by adding hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants to deportation list and building a wall…

USAID Distributes Textbooks to 900 Schools in Sokoto

USAID Distributes Textbooks to 900 Schools in Sokoto

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched the distribution of 300,000 textbooks to help improve the reading skills of children in nearly 900 schools in Sokoto state.

FACEOFF: Mexico president cancels meeting with Trump

FACEOFF: Mexico president cancels meeting with Trump

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said he's canceling his meeting next Tuesday with President Trump at the White House, just hours after Trump issued an ultimatum that…

Barrow returns to warm welcome as Gambia starts new era

Barrow returns to warm welcome as Gambia starts new era

BANJUL, Gambia: Jubilant Gambians on Thursday welcomed home their new President Adama Barrow, who was elected almost two months ago but forced to flee to Senegal when his predecessor refused…

 'C.C.' Wonders

 - 'America, Wake Up!': Glorifying and Glamourizing Transexuality in the United States
 - Mainstream America (Part I): The Speculation & Phenomenon of Bi-racial Romance
 - The Severity of the 'Date Rape' Phenomenon

 

Fighting Recession With Borrowing, Budgeting

Fighting Recession With Borrowing, Budgeting

The Federal Government has unveiled a three-year Debt Management Strategy (DMS) in a bid to rejuvenate...

The Proposed Closure of Abuja International Airport: Matters Arising

The Proposed Closure of Abuja International Airpor…

By Edwin Nwachukwu, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) When on December 10, 2016, the Federal Ministry of...

