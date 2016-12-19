|
Over 100,000 Visas Revoked Since Trump Signed Travel Order, Govt. Lawyer Says
More than 100,000 U.S visas have been revoked since President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration...Read more
Minister To The Media: Beware growth of ‘fake news’
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has urged the media to eschew disinformation...Read more
Donald Trump Hangs Up On Australia Prime Minister, Threatens to Invade Mexico
President Trump lambasted the leader of Australia over a refugee agreement before asserting “this was the...Read more
Navy confiscates N420bn crude, diesel
PerSecondNews -- The Nigerian Navy confiscated crude oil and diesel worth N420 billion in 2016, the...Read more
FG sets new plan for troubled economy...raise task force to reduce food prices
Nigeria's leaders will gather for a week to set a course for the economy, as biting...Read more
41 Nigerians Deported From UK Arrives Lagos On Chartered Aircraft
The 41 Nigerians deported from the United Kingdom (UK) today arrived at the cargo terminal of the...Read more
No plans to stop issuance of 2 -year multiple entry visas for Nigerians, says U.S official
The United States government Monday evening said it has no plans to stop the issuance of...Read more
How female lawmaker saved the life of innocent man, shot, paraded, left to die by Nigeria Police
By Godday Odidi----The Federal House of Representatives member, representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun constituency, Hon.Barr Rita Orji, recently saved...Read more
Rampant Fraud, Self-Dealing Alleged in Federal Mortgage Bank.
Victoria Ayuwei, ---Weeks after Per Second News revealed that Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of...Read more
New blow for right to peaceful protest as Police vows to stop Nigerians
Under International law and standards, everyone has the right to express their opinion through peaceful public assembly,...Read more
British Prime Minister says Trump's travel ban is wrong, divisive
LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May has called President Trump’s controversial travel ban “divisive and wrong” on...Read more
Buhari: Diaspora Nigerians against evil rumour mongers
Amos Dunia, Abuja – Per Second News A group of Nigerians on the aegis of ‘The Association...Read more
Ogun commissioner of Commerce Ashiru Announces Burial Arrangements for his Late Mum
Ogun state commissioner of Commerce, Bimbo Ashiru, has announced the final burial ceremony for his late mother,...Read more
VIDEO: Afrobeat singer Dede walks out of awkward radio interview with Presidency spokesperson Adesina
A new video is trending showing footage of Afro-beat singer, Dede Mabiaku walk out on Presidential Spokesman, Femi...Read more
Corona schools compulsorily retires controversial head Mrs Igun after Per Second News report
In a rare and stern message to administrators who fail to perform well in their duties,...Read more
Tinubu unleashes blistering attack on Buhari's monetary policy
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, again played the role of a leader on Wednesday, as he slammed the Buhari...Read more
Presidency dismiss claims that VP Osinbajo is being held hostage by some recalcitrant governors
Senator Babafemi Ojudu has dismissed claims that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is being held hostage by...Read more
U.S Inauguration: Trump team denies media report Inviting Former President Goodluck Jonathan
WASHINGTON, Stella Igwe-Adesoga- The Trump transition committee, Great Again, has denied reports in some sections of...Read more
PMB receives Boko Haram flag
Buhari presents N7trillion 2017 Budget of Recovery
Buhari honors newly promoted ADC
Dangote Women Network
New U.S Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington, wife, Susan and President Buhari at the Villa
Gen Dambazau, Babachir share a laugh with the President
Medview airline shares goes public
29-01-2017
Medview Airline, one of Nigeria's fastest growing flag carriers will be "Listed by Introduction" on ... Read more
Anti- forex policy protest will fail, says CBN
27-01-2017
Gift Olivia Samuel, Per Second News Abuja-The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has on Friday said that ... Read more
Re: Proposed $30bn Loan: Avoiding The Eurobond…
19-12-2016
By Olutayo Isaac As an intellectual, I am inclined to appreciate the apparent hard work and researc... Read more
Visa Ban: Muslims say Trump's action will have rep…
Muslims across the world Saturday reacted to U.S President Donald Trump’s freeze on refugee arrivals and...Read more
Usain Bolt to lose Olympic gold after teammate cau…
Usain Bolt made history as the first sprinter to sweep three gold medals at three Olympic Games. Now...Read more
Super Green FC seal historic promotion to Professi…
The Super Green football club have sealed a historic promotion to the professional American Soccer League.Read more
'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottl…
By Halima Ogiri, Per Second News Just back from Makurdi – A visit to ‘Ivis Hotel', situated along...Read more
An act of generosity changed my life for good- Sen…
Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba(SAN) will be 60 on Tuesday in this interview he revealed things about himself...Read more
Fighting Recession With Borrowing, Budgeting
The Federal Government has unveiled a three-year Debt Management Strategy (DMS) in a bid to rejuvenate...Read more
MMM, Sambisa And The Boy Died By Reuben Abati
"Happy New Year, my brother"Read more
The Proposed Closure of Abuja International Airpor…
By Edwin Nwachukwu, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) When on December 10, 2016, the Federal Ministry of...Read more