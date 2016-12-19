:
Breaking News : FG sets new plan for troubled economy...raise task force to reduce food prices
Nigeria's leaders will gather for a week to set a course for the economy, as biting recession raises global concerns.
Readmore
41 Nigerians Deported From UK Arrives Lagos On Chartered Aircraft
The 41 Nigerians deported from the United Kingdom (UK) today arrived at the cargo terminal of the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos in a chartered aircraft A330 at 7:40 a.m.
Readmore
No plans to stop issuance of 2 -year multiple entry visas for Nigerians, says U.S official
The United States government Monday evening said it has no plans to stop the issuance of 2-year multiple entry visas for Nigerians.
Readmore
Photo: Ag President Osinbajo, MD NDPHC and others at the launching of solar home system program in Gwagwalada
Mr Chiedu Ugbo, Managing Director, NDPHC; Ag President Prof Yemi Osinbajo; Mr Simon Bransfield-Garth, Chief Executive Officer, Azuri Technologies; and Hon Adamu Mustapha Danza, Chairman, Gwagwalada Area Council during the Launch of the Solar Home System Program "Beyond the Grid" in Wuna, Gwagwalada. Photo by: Novo Isioro.  
Readmore
Donald Trump has only spoken to one African leader- Just one in 56 calls
.....Another sign that Africa isn’t on Donald Trump’s radar
Readmore
 
 
 

Top Stories

British Prime Minister says Trump's travel ban is wrong, divisive

British Prime Minister says Trump's travel ban is wrong, divisive

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May has called President Trump’s controversial travel ban “divisive and wrong” on...

Read more
Buhari: Diaspora Nigerians against evil rumour mongers

Buhari: Diaspora Nigerians against evil rumour mongers

Amos Dunia, Abuja – Per Second News  A group of Nigerians on the aegis of ‘The Association...

Read more
Ogun commissioner of Commerce Ashiru Announces Burial Arrangements for his Late Mum

Ogun commissioner of Commerce Ashiru Announces Burial Arrangements for his Late Mum

Ogun state commissioner of Commerce, Bimbo Ashiru, has announced the final burial ceremony for his late mother,...

Read more
VIDEO: Afrobeat singer Dede walks out of awkward radio interview with Presidency spokesperson Adesina

VIDEO: Afrobeat singer Dede walks out of awkward radio interview with Presidency spokesperson Adesina

A new video is trending showing footage of Afro-beat singer, Dede Mabiaku walk out on Presidential Spokesman, Femi...

Read more
Girl bomber dies in Borno

Girl bomber dies in Borno

 A girl thought to be aged just 10 died after the suicide vest she was wearing...

Read more
Rivers Police Commissioner Odesanya is dead

Rivers Police Commissioner Odesanya is dead

The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr. Francis Bolaji Odesanya, is dead. Odesanya was said to have...

Read more
$10m Diverted Fund: PDP accuses Delta APC of manufacturing false news

$10m Diverted Fund: PDP accuses Delta APC of manufacturing false news

The leaders of the ruling PDP in Delta state has caused a stir by accusing the opposition APC...

Read more
How female lawmaker saved the life of innocent man, shot, paraded, left to die by Nigeria Police

How female lawmaker saved the life of innocent man, shot, paraded, left to die by Nigeria Police

By Godday Odidi----The Federal House of Representatives member, representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun constituency, Hon.Barr Rita Orji, recently  saved...

Read more
Rampant Fraud, Self-Dealing Alleged in Federal Mortgage Bank.

Rampant Fraud, Self-Dealing Alleged in Federal Mortgage Bank.

Victoria Ayuwei, ---Weeks after Per Second News revealed that Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of...

Read more

Trending Stories

FG Recovers Treasure Trove of Materials From Boko Haram, Calls For Vigilance

FG Recovers Treasure Trove of Materials From Boko Haram, Calls For Vigilance

Following the recovery of a treasure trove of materials from the decimated Boko Haram, the Federal...

Read more
Trump fires acting attorney general in rift over immigration order

Trump fires acting attorney general in rift over immigration order

President Donald Trump has fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates Monday night after she refused to defend his...

Read more
$10m looted fund exposed Okowa's administration fleecing operandi -APC

$10m looted fund exposed Okowa's administration fleecing operandi -APC

 The Delta state All Progressives Congress, APC, says evidence now abound that the Ifeanyi Okowa -led administration...

Read more
Dozens killed, more wounded after Boko Haram gunmen open fire at travellers

Dozens killed, more wounded after Boko Haram gunmen open fire at travellers

Gunmen suspected to be members of the  Boko Haram sect opened fire on a convoy of...

Read more
Senator Buruji Kashamu dares NDLEA, says five people’ll die before being extradited

Senator Buruji Kashamu dares NDLEA, says five people’ll die before being extradited

Embattled fugitive Senator Buruji Kashamu, wanted in the U.S for drug trafficking, has declared that he...

Read more
Moribund National Theatre to get facelift

Moribund National Theatre to get facelift

The moribund National Theatre is poised to receive a major facelift after the federal government in...

Read more
Tinubu unleashes blistering attack on Buhari's monetary policy

Tinubu unleashes blistering attack on Buhari's monetary policy

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, again played the role of a leader on Wednesday, as he slammed the Buhari...

Read more
Presidency dismiss claims that VP Osinbajo is being held hostage by some recalcitrant governors

Presidency dismiss claims that VP Osinbajo is being held hostage by some recalcitrant governors

Senator Babafemi Ojudu has dismissed claims that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is being held hostage by...

Read more
U.S Inauguration: Trump team denies media report Inviting Former President Goodluck Jonathan

U.S Inauguration: Trump team denies media report Inviting Former President Goodluck Jonathan

WASHINGTON, Stella Igwe-Adesoga- The Trump transition committee, Great Again, has denied reports in some sections of...

Read more

Photo News

  • PMB receives Boko Haram flag

  • Buhari presents N7trillion 2017 Budget of Recovery

  • Buhari honors newly promoted ADC

  • Dangote Women Network

  • New U.S Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington, wife, Susan and President Buhari at the Villa

  • Gen Dambazau, Babachir share a laugh with the President

Business News

Medview airline shares goes public

29-01-2017

Medview airline shares goes public

Medview Airline, one of Nigeria's fastest growing flag carriers will be "Listed by Introduction" on ... Read more

Anti- forex policy protest will fail, says CBN

27-01-2017

Anti- forex policy protest will fail, says CBN

Gift Olivia Samuel, Per Second News Abuja-The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has on Friday said that ... Read more

Re: Proposed $30bn Loan: Avoiding The Eurobond…

19-12-2016

Re: Proposed $30bn Loan: Avoiding The Eurobond Curse

By Olutayo Isaac As an intellectual, I am inclined to appreciate the apparent hard work and researc... Read more

World News

Visa Ban: Muslims say Trump's action will have repercussions

Visa Ban: Muslims say Trump's action will have rep…

Muslims across the world Saturday reacted to U.S President Donald Trump’s freeze on refugee arrivals and...

Read more

Sport

Usain Bolt to lose Olympic gold after teammate caught doping

Usain Bolt to lose Olympic gold after teammate cau…

Usain Bolt made history as the first sprinter to sweep three gold medals at three Olympic Games. Now...

Read more

Entertainment

'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottle Of Beer

'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottl…

By Halima Ogiri, Per Second News  Just back from Makurdi – A visit to ‘Ivis Hotel', situated along...

Read more

Interviews

An act of generosity changed my life for good- Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba

An act of generosity changed my life for good- Sen…

Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba(SAN) will be 60 on Tuesday in this interview he revealed things about himself...

Read more

Highlights

Campaign to impeach Donald Trump hits 100,000 signatures...set to ban Muslims

Campaign to impeach Donald Trump hits 100,000 signatures...set to ban Muslims

In: Highlights

Civil rights group in the United States has commenced a brazen drive to impeach President Donald Trump, Per Second News gathered Tuesday in Washington.

Readmore..

Disregard the naysayers, FG tells Nigerians

Disregard the naysayers, FG tells Nigerians

In: Highlights

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to disregard the subversive messages being circulated via text messaging and the Social Media, saying the fabricated messages are being orchestrated by those whofeel…

Readmore..

USAID Distributes Textbooks to 900 Schools in Sokoto

USAID Distributes Textbooks to 900 Schools in Sokoto

In: Highlights

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched the distribution of 300,000 textbooks to help improve the reading skills of children in nearly 900 schools in Sokoto state.

Readmore..

Fugitive Senator Buruji Kashamu loses again in Chicago court...faces 20 years in U.S prison

Fugitive Senator Buruji Kashamu loses again in Chicago court...faces 20 years in U.S prison

In: Highlights

Fugitive Senator Buruji Kashamu's latest efforts to defeat the U.S. government's attempts to bring him from Lagos to face justice in a Chicago courtroom were defeated late Monday, when the…

Readmore..

Nigeria: Intellectual Property Lawyers Challenge Ministry of Trade Over Appointment of Trademarks Registrar

Nigeria: Intellectual Property Lawyers Challenge Ministry of Trade Over Appointment of Trademarks Registrar

In: Highlights

Per Second News. A Federal High Court has adjourned final argument in a public interest lawsuit filed by the Registered Trustees of Intellectual Property Lawyers Association Nigeria (IPLAN) challenging the…

Readmore..

Investigation: Duke Oil, Philia Energy Oil Contracts Legal, Ethical, Above board and Transparent

Investigation: Duke Oil, Philia Energy Oil Contracts Legal, Ethical, Above board and Transparent

In: Highlights

Investigations Thursday revealed that Swiss based energy firm Philia SA embarked on a very transparent process in the acquisition of Duke Oil, an affiliate of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation…

Readmore..

Armed men storm court in Owerri, freeing more than 50 robbers

Armed men storm court in Owerri, freeing more than 50 robbers

In: Highlights

Suspected armed robbers Friday stormed an High Court in Owerri, Imo state, freeing over 50 armed robbers and killing three persons, Per Second News gathered.

Readmore..

Photos: Buhari proves he's alive...host Amosun and two others in London

Photos: Buhari proves he's alive...host Amosun and two others in London

In: Highlights

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday played host to Ogun state governor Ibikunle Amosun and two others in London.

Readmore..

NDDC: No more indiscriminate award of contracts, says Ndoma-Egba

NDDC: No more indiscriminate award of contracts, says Ndoma-Egba

In: Highlights

....Board sets 21-Point Agenda for Niger Delta Development

Readmore..

Holders of valid Visas turned back at U.S Airports

Holders of valid Visas turned back at U.S Airports

In: Highlights

Within hours of President Trump’s executive order limiting immigration from Muslim countries, green card and visa holders were already being blocked from getting on flights to the U.S with some…

Readmore..

Man kicked Muslim woman at JFK airport, said 'Trump is here now'

Man kicked Muslim woman at JFK airport, said 'Trump is here now'

In: Highlights

A Trump supporter has been arrested on several hate crime charges after allegedly attacking a Muslim woman working for Delta at JFK Airport in New York.

Readmore..

Bill Gates set to become world's first trillionaire by 2042

Bill Gates set to become world's first trillionaire by 2042

In: Highlights

Bill Gates is $915.6 billion away from becoming the world's first trillionaire, according to a new Oxfam report on wealth and inequality.

Readmore..

 ADVERTISEMENT

   ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

PSN TV

Please enter youtube id.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 

 

 

Newsletter

Community Impact

 


Columnist

 'C.C.' Wonders

 - 'America, Wake Up!': Glorifying and Glamourizing Transexuality in the United States
 - Mainstream America (Part I): The Speculation & Phenomenon of Bi-racial Romance
 - The Severity of the 'Date Rape' Phenomenon

 

Please enter youtube id.

Articles/Opinion

Fighting Recession With Borrowing, Budgeting

Fighting Recession With Borrowing, Budgeting

The Federal Government has unveiled a three-year Debt Management Strategy (DMS) in a bid to rejuvenate...

Read more
The Proposed Closure of Abuja International Airport: Matters Arising

The Proposed Closure of Abuja International Airpor…

By Edwin Nwachukwu, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) When on December 10, 2016, the Federal Ministry of...

Read more

Media Partners

Nigerian Tribune
The Guardian
Vanguard
Punch
The Sun
Leadership
The Nation
Thisday
TheNews
Tell channels
Nigerian Pilot 

Newsday Newspaper
The News Magazine
Urhobo Times 
African Examiner

FrontiersNews

SharpEdge News

 
 