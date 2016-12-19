:
New Year's Attack on Packed Istanbul Club Leaves 39 Dead
An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Father Christmas costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul,Turkey during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 39 people and wounding close to 70 others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack.
Readmore
Cameroonian domestic servant remanded in prison for stabbing his woman-employer to death
PerSecondNews -- A 21-year-old Cameroonian domestic servant, Ledjou Kouemou, who allegedly stabbed his employer, Temidayo Adeleke, to death in her residence, has been remanded in a Lagos prison.
Readmore
Police foil Niger Delta Militants Inspired Plot To Attack Third Mainland Bridge
Nigerian Police arrested a man Abiodun Amos, who is  also known as Senti who, Police said, was planning to throw an explosive device into the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.
Readmore
Trump's first presidential portrait unveiled
Donald Trump isn't president yet, but he has his first presidential portrait.
Readmore
Life After The Presidency: Take a look at President Obama's $5.3m home
When President Barak Obama completes his tenure at the Presidency he is not moving back to Chicago, the Obama's reveal. They are staying back in Washington, DC where they just acquired a new home, so 15-year-old Sasha Obama can finish out high school at the Sidwell Friends School. 
Readmore
 
 
 

Top Stories

Presidency denies Magu’s sack

Presidency denies Magu’s sack

The Presidency Saturday has denied that the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,...

Read more
40 vehicles linked to former permanent secretary belongs to presidential campaign organization

40 vehicles linked to former permanent secretary belongs to presidential campaign organization

The 40 vehicles allegedly recovered from a former permanent secretary do not belong to the federal...

Read more
Jealous husband stabs wife with broken bottle in private part

Jealous husband stabs wife with broken bottle in private part

  A 37-year-old man, Victor Ojiaku, who allegedly stabbed his wife, a student, with a broken bottle...

Read more
DSS Daura's Leadership Unprofessional and Shoddy Says Customs Boss

DSS Daura's Leadership Unprofessional and Shoddy Says Customs Boss

The Director-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col Hameed Ali has described Lawal Daura's leadership at the State Security...

Read more
Sambisa Forest: Captured Frenchman repairs Armoured Personnel Carriers

Sambisa Forest: Captured Frenchman repairs Armoured Personnel Carriers

PerSecondNews -- The white man captured by Nigerian soldiers during last week’s storming of Boko Haram’s...

Read more
Senate To Remove Immunity For President, Governors, Deputies

Senate To Remove Immunity For President, Governors, Deputies

PerSecondNews -- The Senate has commenced the process of amending Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution...

Read more
How airport workers planted bomb inside Egypt's Metrojet flight killing 224 passengers

How airport workers planted bomb inside Egypt's Metrojet flight killing 224 passengers

NEWSWEEK: At 5:50 on the morning of October 31, 2015, Metrojet Flight 9268 received takeoff clearance...

Read more
Native doctor accused of burying charms under rivals home stripped naked

Native doctor accused of burying charms under rivals home stripped naked

A native doctor Gabon Iyiaka, accused of burying evil charms under the homes of his rivals was...

Read more
How El Rufai's Rhetoric Fan Flames of Violence, Distrust In A Stunning Failure of Leadership

How El Rufai's Rhetoric Fan Flames of Violence, Distrust In A Stunning Failure of Leadership

Victoria Ayuwei, PerSecondNews-----The Southern Kaduna area is in mourning over the tragic loss of close to...

Read more

Trending Stories

Obama orders expulsions of 35 Russian diplomats, sanctions spies for interference in US election

Obama orders expulsions of 35 Russian diplomats, sanctions spies for interference in US election

President Barack Obama on Thursday authorised a series of sanctions against Russia for intervening in the...

Read more
Court Freezes More Accounts of Ex- First Lady Patience Jonathan in Alleged Kleptocracy Forfeiture Action

Court Freezes More Accounts of Ex- First Lady Patience Jonathan in Alleged Kleptocracy Forfeiture Action

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the freezing of Ex-First Lady,...

Read more
Tears As Houses Worth N15bn Demolished in Lagos

Tears As Houses Worth N15bn Demolished in Lagos

As millions of Nigerians prepare for the Yuletide, which is two days ahead, thousands of residents...

Read more
How woman Customs officer was kidnapped by gunmen in notorious Festac Town

How woman Customs officer was kidnapped by gunmen in notorious Festac Town

Two gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Tuesday night abducted Mrs Comfort Alaba, a staff of the Nigeria...

Read more
Naira continues freefall, approaches 500 to a Dollar

Naira continues freefall, approaches 500 to a Dollar

The Naira traded in the parallel market tumbled in recent weeks, continuing the downward trajectory that...

Read more
The Nigerian Economy Will Soon See Its Best Years, Says Buhari

The Nigerian Economy Will Soon See Its Best Years, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he’s more optimistic about Nigeria’s future than ever, expressing renewed optimism that the...

Read more
'They're killing us': Christian Leaders in Southern Kaduna Cries For Help

'They're killing us': Christian Leaders in Southern Kaduna Cries For Help

...Back-to-Back Attacks Leave Communities Devastated     Southern Kaduna Christian families are burying their deceased husbands, children and other...

Read more
How Arik Air Leaves Passengers Baggage Behind Intentionally

How Arik Air Leaves Passengers Baggage Behind Intentionally

Stella Igwe-Adesoga, Per Second News----Ever worried about what happens to your luggage after you check it...

Read more
U.S To Begin Issuance of 5,10 Years visas to Nigerians in New Reciprocity Agreement

U.S To Begin Issuance of 5,10 Years visas to Nigerians in New Reciprocity Agreement

The U.S. and Nigeria have mutually agreed to increase business and tourist visa validity to 5-10 years...

Read more

Photo News

  • PMB receives Boko Haram flag

  • Buhari presents N7trillion 2017 Budget of Recovery

  • Buhari honors newly promoted ADC

  • Dangote Women Network

  • New U.S Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington, wife, Susan and President Buhari at the Villa

  • Gen Dambazau, Babachir share a laugh with the President

Business News

Kachikwu Contradiction: Dr Ibe’s Ever-Changing…

21-12-2016

Kachikwu Contradiction: Dr Ibe’s Ever-Changing Policy Positions.

The minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, likes to say that he “tells it like ... Read more

DANGOTE, Putin, Trump, Merkel most powerful pe…

19-12-2016

DANGOTE, Putin, Trump, Merkel most powerful persons in the world-Forbes

Foremost Entrepreneur and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, was at the weekend named along ... Read more

Re: Proposed $30bn Loan: Avoiding The Eurobond…

19-12-2016

Re: Proposed $30bn Loan: Avoiding The Eurobond Curse

By Olutayo Isaac As an intellectual, I am inclined to appreciate the apparent hard work and researc... Read more

World News

U.S President-elect Trump slams UN, says it’s causing problems, not solving them

U.S President-elect Trump slams UN, says it’s caus…

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday stepped up his criticism of the UN after a resolution condemning...

Read more

Sport

Crystal Palace sack Alan Pardew

Crystal Palace sack Alan Pardew

Crystal Palace Friday fired manager Alan Pardew, with former England manager Sam Allardyce the early favourite...

Read more

Entertainment

'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottle Of Beer

'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottl…

By Halima Ogiri, Per Second News  Just back from Makurdi – A visit to ‘Ivis Hotel', situated along...

Read more

Interviews

An act of generosity changed my life for good- Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba

An act of generosity changed my life for good- Sen…

Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba(SAN) will be 60 on Tuesday in this interview he revealed things about himself...

Read more

Highlights

Exclusive: Fayemi plots his comeback as fight erupts among leaders for control of party in crisis

Exclusive: Fayemi plots his comeback as fight erupts among leaders for control of party in crisis

In: Highlights

Victoria Ayuwei, PerSecondNews----Former governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, struck a defiant tone in front of some selected factional leaders of the All Progressives Congress at an October meeting in…

Readmore..

Number of jailed journalists dramatically increases in 2016: HRW report

Number of jailed journalists dramatically increases in 2016: HRW report

In: Highlights

The death toll for journalists dropped in 2016, but the number of detained journalists has risen. According to Reporters Without Borders, Turkey has turned into the "world's biggest prison for…

Readmore..

Justice Remain elusive 15 years after killing of Chief Bola Ige.

Justice Remain elusive 15 years after killing of Chief Bola Ige.

In: Highlights

Chief Bola Ige, ‘Cicero’ as he is fondly called would have celebrated his 86th birthday this year, except that 15 years ago – on December 23, 2001, he was shot…

Readmore..

Poverty Reduction and Alleviation In Nigeria: U.S provides additional $227.3m

Poverty Reduction and Alleviation In Nigeria: U.S provides additional $227.3m

In: Highlights

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Monday announced $227.3 million in additional developmental assistance to support the five-year $2.3 billion agreement signed with the Nigerian Government in 2015.…

Readmore..

Africans at risk of chronic illness, says WHO

Africans at risk of chronic illness, says WHO

In: Highlights

A World Health Organization (WHO) survey of 33 countries has shown that most adults in Africa have at least one risk factor increasing their chance of developing deadly lifestyle diseases…

Readmore..

Senate decision on Magu final, says Saraki's lawyer

Senate decision on Magu final, says Saraki's lawyer

In: Highlights

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Joseph B. Daudu (SAN) has called on President Mohammadu Buhari to look for better Nigerians who will run the Economic and Financials…

Readmore..

BREAKTHROUGH: Vaccine To Fight Ebola Virus Disease Discovered After 40 Years

BREAKTHROUGH: Vaccine To Fight Ebola Virus Disease Discovered After 40 Years

In: Highlights

 A prototype vaccine for Ebola may be “up to 100 percent effective” in protecting against the deadly Ebola virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday.

Readmore..

Lagos faces water and sanitation crisis, says UN

Lagos faces water and sanitation crisis, says UN

In: Highlights

PerSecondNews -- United Nations human rights expert, Léo Heller, on Thursday, called for increased funding for water and sanitation in the 2017 budget to address the needs of 21 million…

Readmore..

Recapture of Sambisa Forest from Boko Haram major step forward, says Buhari

Recapture of Sambisa Forest from Boko Haram major step forward, says Buhari

In: Highlights

President Muhammadu Buhari declared a major step forward in the Northeast on Saturday after troops from the Nigerian Military crushed remnants of the Boko Haram sect from the Sambisa forest.

Readmore..

Girl, 10, dies after falling ill on Christmas day flight to London

Girl, 10, dies after falling ill on Christmas day flight to London

In: Highlights

A 10-year-old girl has died after falling ill aboard a trans-Atlantic Air Canada flight.

Readmore..

Key Roads Are Reopened in Borno

Key Roads Are Reopened in Borno

In: Highlights

The Nigerian Military Sunday reopened two strategic roads in the heart of Borno after the crushing of Boko Haram sect inside the Sambisa forest.

Readmore..

Buhari's action will haunt him in future, says Jibrin

Buhari's action will haunt him in future, says Jibrin

In: Highlights

The former Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Mr. Abdulmumin Jibrin, on Monday in series of twitter statement said that President Muhammadu Buhari's current actions will come to haunt him in…

Readmore..

 ADVERTISEMENT

   ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

PSN TV

Please enter youtube id.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 

 

 

Newsletter

Community Impact

 


Columnist

 'C.C.' Wonders

 - 'America, Wake Up!': Glorifying and Glamourizing Transexuality in the United States
 - Mainstream America (Part I): The Speculation & Phenomenon of Bi-racial Romance
 - The Severity of the 'Date Rape' Phenomenon

 

Please enter youtube id.

Articles/Opinion

Economic Mismanagement and a Bag of Rice

Economic Mismanagement and a Bag of Rice

Much as I appreciate what the media has done by publicising the speech delivered by Dr...

Read more
Governors and the politics of succession By Reuben Abati

Governors and the politics of succession By Reube…

The recent Governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states threw up a number of issues about...

Read more
Gunman kills town councillor and two journalists

Gunman kills town councillor and two journalists

 A gunman in Finland killed a local town councillor and two journalists in an apparent random...

Read more

Media Partners

Nigerian Tribune
The Guardian
Vanguard
Punch
The Sun
Leadership
The Nation
Thisday
TheNews
Tell channels
Nigerian Pilot 

Newsday Newspaper
The News Magazine
Urhobo Times 
African Examiner

FrontiersNews

SharpEdge News

 
 