:
Trump put words into action, deports 90 back home to Somalia
President Donald Trump Wednesday in Washington started a process that will reshape U.S immigration policy  by adding hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants to deportation list and building a wall on the Mexican border via executive order.
Readmore
Tinubu unleashes blistering attack on Buhari's monetary policy
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, again played the role of a leader on Wednesday, as he slammed the Buhari administration's economic policies.
Readmore
Magu, SGF cleared of corruption allegations says Buhari to Senate
President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday informed the Senate that the Acting Chairman of the Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, have both been cleared of corruption charges following an investigation into allegations against them.
Readmore
Diezani speaks from U.K says I never forfeited $153m...I can't forfeit what was never mine
WASHINGTON, PERSECONDNEWS. Former minister of petroleum resources Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke has categorically denied unsubstantiated allegations that were made recently by the EFCC regarding the sum of $153m forfeiture.
Readmore
The most vacationing president in Nigeria's history: Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has written the National Assembly, notifying the legislature of another 10-day leave and temporary transfer of power to Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.
Readmore
 
 
 

Top Stories

USAID Distributes Textbooks to 900 Schools in Sokoto

USAID Distributes Textbooks to 900 Schools in Sokoto

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched the distribution of 300,000 textbooks to help...

Read more
Disregard the naysayers, FG tells Nigerians

Disregard the naysayers, FG tells Nigerians

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to disregard the subversive messages being circulated via text messaging and...

Read more
Presidency dismiss claims that VP Osinbajo is being held hostage by some recalcitrant governors

Presidency dismiss claims that VP Osinbajo is being held hostage by some recalcitrant governors

Senator Babafemi Ojudu has dismissed claims that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is being held hostage by...

Read more
Campaign to impeach Donald Trump hits 100,000 signatures...set to ban Muslims

Campaign to impeach Donald Trump hits 100,000 signatures...set to ban Muslims

Civil rights group in the United States has commenced a brazen drive to impeach President Donald...

Read more
Ogun West Should Produce Next Governor, Says Obasanjo

Ogun West Should Produce Next Governor, Says Obasanjo

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has thrown his weight behind the possible emergence of a president...

Read more
Telecom Mast Kills 2 Siblings, Coach In Rivers

Telecom Mast Kills 2 Siblings, Coach In Rivers

Three persons, including two siblings have been feared dead on Monday after a telecommunications mast and a signage...

Read more
Senate: Buhari Accused of Outright Lying About SGF Lawal’s alleged corruption

Senate: Buhari Accused of Outright Lying About SGF Lawal’s alleged corruption

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Senate, Aliyu Abdullahi, has said that the Senate stood by the...

Read more
Buhari assures Nigerians his social investment programs on the right track

Buhari assures Nigerians his social investment programs on the right track

The Presidency Sunday revealed that the Federal Government has now released over N375 million this year to...

Read more

Trending Stories

Medium Term Outlook: Resilient Economy, Positive Growth In Fiscal 2017 Expected -Emefiele

Medium Term Outlook: Resilient Economy, Positive Growth In Fiscal 2017 Expected -Emefiele

...As MPC Retains MPR At 14.00 Per cent, Other Policy Parameters Gift Olivia Samuel, Per Second News

Read more
Fugitive senator says Fayose unstable, unfit to be chairman PDP governors' forum

Fugitive senator says Fayose unstable, unfit to be chairman PDP governors' forum

Senator Buruji Kashamu, a fugitive wanted in the United States Sunday attacked the Choice of Ekiti...

Read more
US urges religious leaders in Nigeria to be catalyst for peace, reconciliation

US urges religious leaders in Nigeria to be catalyst for peace, reconciliation

U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires David Young Thursday urged religious leaders in Nigeria to serve as catalysts for...

Read more
U.S Inauguration: Trump team denies media report Inviting Former President Goodluck Jonathan

U.S Inauguration: Trump team denies media report Inviting Former President Goodluck Jonathan

WASHINGTON, Stella Igwe-Adesoga- The Trump transition committee, Great Again, has denied reports in some sections of...

Read more
ITF Equip Over 14m in 45 years – Ari

ITF Equip Over 14m in 45 years – Ari

Persecond News – Amos Dunia, - Abuja.

Read more
Nigeria's Vice President Denies Report of Sour Relations With South Africa

Nigeria's Vice President Denies Report of Sour Relations With South Africa

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Tuesday at the mountain resort of Davos, Switzerland, dismiss notions that the relationship...

Read more
Activists in Lagos Take To The Streets In Protest Against The Buhari Government

Activists in Lagos Take To The Streets In Protest Against The Buhari Government

A flood of Nigerians — supporters of the opposition and activists unhappy with President Muhammadu Buhari...

Read more
Tears As Houses Worth N15bn Demolished in Lagos

Tears As Houses Worth N15bn Demolished in Lagos

As millions of Nigerians prepare for the Yuletide, which is two days ahead, thousands of residents...

Read more
U.S To Begin Issuance of 5,10 Years visas to Nigerians in New Reciprocity Agreement

U.S To Begin Issuance of 5,10 Years visas to Nigerians in New Reciprocity Agreement

The U.S. and Nigeria have mutually agreed to increase business and tourist visa validity to 5-10 years...

Read more

Photo News

  • PMB receives Boko Haram flag

  • Buhari presents N7trillion 2017 Budget of Recovery

  • Buhari honors newly promoted ADC

  • Dangote Women Network

  • New U.S Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington, wife, Susan and President Buhari at the Villa

  • Gen Dambazau, Babachir share a laugh with the President

Business News

Over N30b unclaimed dividends paid so far – SE…

18-01-2017

Over N30b unclaimed dividends paid so far – SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that over the sum of N30b has so far been pa... Read more

Dangote sets up multi-million dollar Truck Ass…

16-01-2017

Dangote sets up multi-million dollar Truck Assembly Plant In Lagos

Determined to tap into the opportunity provided by the scarcity of forex in the country to create jo... Read more

Re: Proposed $30bn Loan: Avoiding The Eurobond…

19-12-2016

Re: Proposed $30bn Loan: Avoiding The Eurobond Curse

By Olutayo Isaac As an intellectual, I am inclined to appreciate the apparent hard work and researc... Read more

World News

World oldest gorilla born in zoo dies at 60

World oldest gorilla born in zoo dies at 60

Colo looks over a cake during her 58th birthday at Columbus Zoo in Ohio, US on...

Read more

Sport

Usain Bolt to lose Olympic gold after teammate caught doping

Usain Bolt to lose Olympic gold after teammate cau…

Usain Bolt made history as the first sprinter to sweep three gold medals at three Olympic Games. Now...

Read more

Entertainment

'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottle Of Beer

'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottl…

By Halima Ogiri, Per Second News  Just back from Makurdi – A visit to ‘Ivis Hotel', situated along...

Read more

Interviews

An act of generosity changed my life for good- Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba

An act of generosity changed my life for good- Sen…

Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba(SAN) will be 60 on Tuesday in this interview he revealed things about himself...

Read more

Highlights

Unpaid Salaries: Arik Air workers turn to begging to survive

Unpaid Salaries: Arik Air workers turn to begging to survive

In: Highlights

Lip service. That's what angry Arik airline workers say the aviation company paid them after failed promises to review and pay their salaries over the months.

Readmore..

U.S Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington may become shortest serving envoy

U.S Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington may become shortest serving envoy

In: Highlights

WASHINGTON, Stella Igwe-Adesoga---Newly appointed U.S Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington may become the shortest serving envoy to Nigeria, due to a blanket mandate issued by President-elect Trump requiring politically appointed…

Readmore..

Qantas Airline is World's safest airline for 2017

Qantas Airline is World's safest airline for 2017

In: Highlights

Australia's Qantas airline has been selected as the world's safest airline by airlineRatings, the world’s only safety and product rating website.

Readmore..

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates airline flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates airline flight

In: Highlights

A snake found on an Emirates flight was cancelled on Monday, according to the airline.

Readmore..

Cancer Institute Warns: Smoking to kill 8 million people by 2030

Cancer Institute Warns: Smoking to kill 8 million people by 2030

In: Highlights

A new study by the World Health Organisation and the US National Cancer Institute revealed that Smoking costs the global economy more than $1 trillion a year, and will kill…

Readmore..

Socialite Pretty Mike arrested for putting teenage girls in chains

Socialite Pretty Mike arrested for putting teenage girls in chains

In: Highlights

Following social media outrage on several show by a socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike who attends social events in Lagos with two masked girls bounded by dog chains,…

Readmore..

Armed Invasion of FGPL: “Ignore Duru’s Theatrics”, Pension Stakeholder Advise Police

Armed Invasion of FGPL: “Ignore Duru’s Theatrics”, Pension Stakeholder Advise Police

In: Highlights

Pension Stakeholders have called on the Nigeria Police Force to ignore what it described as “sudden illness” in detention of the former Member of the House of Representatives, Nze Chidi…

Readmore..

Ex-Rep, Chidi Duru Arraigned for Alleged Theft and Conspiracy

Ex-Rep, Chidi Duru Arraigned for Alleged Theft and Conspiracy

In: Highlights

A Former Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nze Chidi Duru, was on Monday arraigned before a Chief Magistrate’s Court at Tinubu, Lagos, for alleged stealing.

Readmore..

Kidnap of Ogun Students: Abductors Demand N1.2b Ransom

Kidnap of Ogun Students: Abductors Demand N1.2b Ransom

In: Highlights

PerSecondNews -- After nearly 48 hours in captivity, the abductors of students and employees of the Nigeria Turkish International College (NTIC) have demanded a whopping N1.2 billion ransom for their…

Readmore..

Civil Servant Commits Suicide In Ekiti Over Alleged Unpaid Accumulated Salary Arrears

Civil Servant Commits Suicide In Ekiti Over Alleged Unpaid Accumulated Salary Arrears

In: Highlights

PeSecondNews -- A senior civil servant with Ekiti State Government, identified as Tope Afolayan, has committed suicide over alleged unpaid salaries and his inability to pay his huge debts.

Readmore..

From Now It's America First- Donald Trump

From Now It's America First- Donald Trump

In: Highlights

Full text of President Donald Trump's Inaugural Address

Readmore..

 ADVERTISEMENT

   ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

PSN TV

Please enter youtube id.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 

 

 

Newsletter

Community Impact

 


Columnist

 'C.C.' Wonders

 - 'America, Wake Up!': Glorifying and Glamourizing Transexuality in the United States
 - Mainstream America (Part I): The Speculation & Phenomenon of Bi-racial Romance
 - The Severity of the 'Date Rape' Phenomenon

 

Please enter youtube id.

Articles/Opinion

Fighting Recession With Borrowing, Budgeting

Fighting Recession With Borrowing, Budgeting

The Federal Government has unveiled a three-year Debt Management Strategy (DMS) in a bid to rejuvenate...

Read more
The Proposed Closure of Abuja International Airport: Matters Arising

The Proposed Closure of Abuja International Airpor…

By Edwin Nwachukwu, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) When on December 10, 2016, the Federal Ministry of...

Read more

Media Partners

Nigerian Tribune
The Guardian
Vanguard
Punch
The Sun
Leadership
The Nation
Thisday
TheNews
Tell channels
Nigerian Pilot 

Newsday Newspaper
The News Magazine
Urhobo Times 
African Examiner

FrontiersNews

SharpEdge News

 
 