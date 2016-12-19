:
Exclusive: Diezani speaks from U.K says I never forfeited $153m...I can't forfeit what was never mine
WASHINGTON, PERSECONDNEWS. Former minister of petroleum resources Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke has categorically denied unsubstantiated allegations that were made recently by the EFCC regarding the sum of $153m forfeiture.
Readmore
The most vacationing president in Nigeria's history: Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has written the National Assembly, notifying the legislature of another 10-day leave and temporary transfer of power to Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.
Readmore
 
 
 

Top Stories

From Now It's America First- Donald Trump

From Now It's America First- Donald Trump

Full text of President Donald Trump's Inaugural Address

Read more
FAAC: Monthly allocation to FG, States, LGA's increase by N13b in January

FAAC: Monthly allocation to FG, States, LGA's increase by N13b in January

Gift Olivia Samuel, Per Second News The allocation to the three tiers of government witnessed a significant...

Read more
US urges religious leaders in Nigeria to be catalyst for peace, reconciliation

US urges religious leaders in Nigeria to be catalyst for peace, reconciliation

U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires David Young Thursday urged religious leaders in Nigeria to serve as catalysts for...

Read more
The Proposed Closure of Abuja International Airport: Matters Arising

The Proposed Closure of Abuja International Airport: Matters Arising

By Edwin Nwachukwu, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) When on December 10, 2016, the Federal Ministry of...

Read more
U.S Inauguration: Trump team denies media report Inviting Former President Goodluck Jonathan

U.S Inauguration: Trump team denies media report Inviting Former President Goodluck Jonathan

WASHINGTON, Stella Igwe-Adesoga- The Trump transition committee, Great Again, has denied reports in some sections of...

Read more
ITF Equip Over 14m in 45 years – Ari

ITF Equip Over 14m in 45 years – Ari

Persecond News – Amos Dunia, - Abuja.

Read more
World oldest gorilla born in zoo dies at 60

World oldest gorilla born in zoo dies at 60

Colo looks over a cake during her 58th birthday at Columbus Zoo in Ohio, US on...

Read more
Nigeria's Vice President Denies Report of Sour Relations With South Africa

Nigeria's Vice President Denies Report of Sour Relations With South Africa

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Tuesday at the mountain resort of Davos, Switzerland, dismiss notions that the relationship...

Read more

Trending Stories

Ex-Rep, Chidi Duru Arraigned for Alleged Theft and Conspiracy

Ex-Rep, Chidi Duru Arraigned for Alleged Theft and Conspiracy

A Former Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nze Chidi Duru, was on Monday arraigned before a...

Read more
Activists in Lagos Take To The Streets In Protest Against The Buhari Government

Activists in Lagos Take To The Streets In Protest Against The Buhari Government

A flood of Nigerians — supporters of the opposition and activists unhappy with President Muhammadu Buhari...

Read more
Audacious woman, 37, stabs drunken husband to death, remanded in prison

Audacious woman, 37, stabs drunken husband to death, remanded in prison

  PerSecondNews -- A 37-year-old trader, Christiana Odo, was on Friday charged with stabbing her husband, Romanus,...

Read more
Fresh Facts Emerge On Magu’s Rejection By Senate As Justice Minister Begins Probe

Fresh Facts Emerge On Magu’s Rejection By Senate As Justice Minister Begins Probe

The embattled Acting Chairman of Nigeria’s anti-graft body – the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ...

Read more
Cancer Institute Warns: Smoking to kill 8 million people by 2030

Cancer Institute Warns: Smoking to kill 8 million people by 2030

A new study by the World Health Organisation and the US National Cancer Institute revealed that Smoking...

Read more
U.S Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington may become shortest serving envoy

U.S Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington may become shortest serving envoy

WASHINGTON, Stella Igwe-Adesoga---Newly appointed U.S Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington may become the shortest serving envoy...

Read more
Unpaid Salaries: Arik Air workers turn to begging to survive

Unpaid Salaries: Arik Air workers turn to begging to survive

Lip service. That's what angry Arik airline workers say the aviation company paid them after failed...

Read more
Tears As Houses Worth N15bn Demolished in Lagos

Tears As Houses Worth N15bn Demolished in Lagos

As millions of Nigerians prepare for the Yuletide, which is two days ahead, thousands of residents...

Read more
U.S To Begin Issuance of 5,10 Years visas to Nigerians in New Reciprocity Agreement

U.S To Begin Issuance of 5,10 Years visas to Nigerians in New Reciprocity Agreement

The U.S. and Nigeria have mutually agreed to increase business and tourist visa validity to 5-10 years...

Read more

Photo News

  • PMB receives Boko Haram flag

  • Buhari presents N7trillion 2017 Budget of Recovery

  • Buhari honors newly promoted ADC

  • Dangote Women Network

  • New U.S Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington, wife, Susan and President Buhari at the Villa

  • Gen Dambazau, Babachir share a laugh with the President

Business News

Over N30b unclaimed dividends paid so far – SE…

18-01-2017

Over N30b unclaimed dividends paid so far – SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that over the sum of N30b has so far been pa... Read more

Dangote sets up multi-million dollar Truck Ass…

16-01-2017

Dangote sets up multi-million dollar Truck Assembly Plant In Lagos

Determined to tap into the opportunity provided by the scarcity of forex in the country to create jo... Read more

Re: Proposed $30bn Loan: Avoiding The Eurobond…

19-12-2016

Re: Proposed $30bn Loan: Avoiding The Eurobond Curse

By Olutayo Isaac As an intellectual, I am inclined to appreciate the apparent hard work and researc... Read more

World News

How Obama Offered Financial Help During My Son’s Illness- U.S Vice President

How Obama Offered Financial Help During My Son’s I…

U.S Vice President Joe Biden became emotional during an interview when he was asked about his fondest memory...

Read more

Sport

Loyal Mikel leaves Chelsea after 10 years for Chinese club Tianjin TEDA

Loyal Mikel leaves Chelsea after 10 years for Chin…

Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has confirmed he is joining Chinese Super League club Tianjin TEDA...

Read more

Entertainment

'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottle Of Beer

'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottl…

By Halima Ogiri, Per Second News  Just back from Makurdi – A visit to ‘Ivis Hotel', situated along...

Read more

Interviews

An act of generosity changed my life for good- Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba

An act of generosity changed my life for good- Sen…

Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba(SAN) will be 60 on Tuesday in this interview he revealed things about himself...

Read more

Highlights

Life After The Presidency: Take a look at President Obama's $5.3m home

Life After The Presidency: Take a look at President Obama's $5.3m home

In: Highlights

When President Barak Obama completes his tenure at the Presidency he is not moving back to Chicago, the Obama's reveal. They are staying back in Washington, DC where they just…

Readmore..

How airport workers planted bomb inside Egypt's Metrojet flight killing 224 passengers

How airport workers planted bomb inside Egypt's Metrojet flight killing 224 passengers

In: Highlights

NEWSWEEK: At 5:50 on the morning of October 31, 2015, Metrojet Flight 9268 received takeoff clearance from Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport, the travel hub for Egypt’s best-known Red Sea tourist…

Readmore..

Jealous husband stabs wife with broken bottle in private part

Jealous husband stabs wife with broken bottle in private part

In: Highlights

A 37-year-old man, Victor Ojiaku, who allegedly stabbed his wife, a student, with a broken bottle in her private part, has been granted bail in the sum of N250,000 by…

Readmore..

Buhari Finally Fulfills Campaign Promise To Pay N5,000 Monthly Payments To Vulnerable Nigerians

Buhari Finally Fulfills Campaign Promise To Pay N5,000 Monthly Payments To Vulnerable Nigerians

In: Highlights

After months of delays and mounting criticism from voters and political pundits, President Muhammadu Buhari finally followed through on a campaign promise he made to pay N5,000 stipend to some…

Readmore..

TRAGEDY!!!Father, Son Die In Autocrash On Their Way To Daughter’s Wedding

TRAGEDY!!!Father, Son Die In Autocrash On Their Way To Daughter’s Wedding

In: Highlights

PerSecondNews -- A major new year tragedy has hit a family in Nasarawa, Nasarawa State as father and son perished in an accident on their way to the wedding of…

Readmore..

Qantas Airline is World's safest airline for 2017

Qantas Airline is World's safest airline for 2017

In: Highlights

Australia's Qantas airline has been selected as the world's safest airline by airlineRatings, the world’s only safety and product rating website.

Readmore..

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates airline flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates airline flight

In: Highlights

A snake found on an Emirates flight was cancelled on Monday, according to the airline.

Readmore..

Kyari didn't use High Commission's fund for medical treatment-Presidency

Kyari didn't use High Commission's fund for medical treatment-Presidency

In: Highlights

PRESS RELEASE:The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, did not use the funds of the Nigeria High Commission in London to pay his medical bills during his recent…

Readmore..

Theft of $50, 000 at Ekiti Government House: Court remands Fayose’s aides in prison

Theft of $50, 000 at Ekiti Government House: Court remands Fayose’s aides in prison

In: Highlights

PerSecondNews -- Three men -- Temitope Bamidele, Sunday Afolabi and Shuaibu Amidu – were on Wednesday charged with stealing $50, 000 from Ekiti State Government House at the Magistrates’ Court…

Readmore..

Socialite Pretty Mike arrested for putting teenage girls in chains

Socialite Pretty Mike arrested for putting teenage girls in chains

In: Highlights

Following social media outrage on several show by a socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike who attends social events in Lagos with two masked girls bounded by dog chains,…

Readmore..

Premium Times infuriated by Nigerian Army, demands apology from Buratai

Premium Times infuriated by Nigerian Army, demands apology from Buratai

In: Highlights

Premium Times has demanded an official apology from the Nigerian Army for writing a letter that threatened the well-being and life of PREMIUM TIMES’ staff.

Readmore..

Police Detain Ex Rep Chidi Duru Over Alleged Armed Invasion of PFA

Police Detain Ex Rep Chidi Duru Over Alleged Armed Invasion of PFA

In: Highlights

… How he Allegedly Carted Away Cars, Incriminating Documents at gunpoint

Readmore..

 ADVERTISEMENT

   ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

PSN TV

Please enter youtube id.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 

 

 

Newsletter

Community Impact

 


Columnist

 'C.C.' Wonders

 - 'America, Wake Up!': Glorifying and Glamourizing Transexuality in the United States
 - Mainstream America (Part I): The Speculation & Phenomenon of Bi-racial Romance
 - The Severity of the 'Date Rape' Phenomenon

 

Please enter youtube id.

Articles/Opinion

Fighting Recession With Borrowing, Budgeting

Fighting Recession With Borrowing, Budgeting

The Federal Government has unveiled a three-year Debt Management Strategy (DMS) in a bid to rejuvenate...

Read more

Media Partners

Nigerian Tribune
The Guardian
Vanguard
Punch
The Sun
Leadership
The Nation
Thisday
TheNews
Tell channels
Nigerian Pilot 

Newsday Newspaper
The News Magazine
Urhobo Times 
African Examiner

FrontiersNews

SharpEdge News

 
 