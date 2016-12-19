|
Presidency denies Magu’s sack
The Presidency Saturday has denied that the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,...Read more
40 vehicles linked to former permanent secretary belongs to presidential campaign organization
The 40 vehicles allegedly recovered from a former permanent secretary do not belong to the federal...Read more
Jealous husband stabs wife with broken bottle in private part
A 37-year-old man, Victor Ojiaku, who allegedly stabbed his wife, a student, with a broken bottle...Read more
DSS Daura's Leadership Unprofessional and Shoddy Says Customs Boss
The Director-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col Hameed Ali has described Lawal Daura's leadership at the State Security...Read more
Sambisa Forest: Captured Frenchman repairs Armoured Personnel Carriers
PerSecondNews -- The white man captured by Nigerian soldiers during last week’s storming of Boko Haram’s...Read more
Senate To Remove Immunity For President, Governors, Deputies
PerSecondNews -- The Senate has commenced the process of amending Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution...Read more
How airport workers planted bomb inside Egypt's Metrojet flight killing 224 passengers
NEWSWEEK: At 5:50 on the morning of October 31, 2015, Metrojet Flight 9268 received takeoff clearance...Read more
Native doctor accused of burying charms under rivals home stripped naked
A native doctor Gabon Iyiaka, accused of burying evil charms under the homes of his rivals was...Read more
How El Rufai's Rhetoric Fan Flames of Violence, Distrust In A Stunning Failure of Leadership
Victoria Ayuwei, PerSecondNews-----The Southern Kaduna area is in mourning over the tragic loss of close to...Read more
Obama orders expulsions of 35 Russian diplomats, sanctions spies for interference in US election
President Barack Obama on Thursday authorised a series of sanctions against Russia for intervening in the...Read more
Court Freezes More Accounts of Ex- First Lady Patience Jonathan in Alleged Kleptocracy Forfeiture Action
Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the freezing of Ex-First Lady,...Read more
Tears As Houses Worth N15bn Demolished in Lagos
As millions of Nigerians prepare for the Yuletide, which is two days ahead, thousands of residents...Read more
How woman Customs officer was kidnapped by gunmen in notorious Festac Town
Two gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Tuesday night abducted Mrs Comfort Alaba, a staff of the Nigeria...Read more
Naira continues freefall, approaches 500 to a Dollar
The Naira traded in the parallel market tumbled in recent weeks, continuing the downward trajectory that...Read more
The Nigerian Economy Will Soon See Its Best Years, Says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari says he’s more optimistic about Nigeria’s future than ever, expressing renewed optimism that the...Read more
'They're killing us': Christian Leaders in Southern Kaduna Cries For Help
...Back-to-Back Attacks Leave Communities Devastated Southern Kaduna Christian families are burying their deceased husbands, children and other...Read more
How Arik Air Leaves Passengers Baggage Behind Intentionally
Stella Igwe-Adesoga, Per Second News----Ever worried about what happens to your luggage after you check it...Read more
U.S To Begin Issuance of 5,10 Years visas to Nigerians in New Reciprocity Agreement
The U.S. and Nigeria have mutually agreed to increase business and tourist visa validity to 5-10 years...Read more
PMB receives Boko Haram flag
Buhari presents N7trillion 2017 Budget of Recovery
Buhari honors newly promoted ADC
Dangote Women Network
New U.S Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington, wife, Susan and President Buhari at the Villa
Gen Dambazau, Babachir share a laugh with the President
Kachikwu Contradiction: Dr Ibe’s Ever-Changing…
21-12-2016
The minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, likes to say that he “tells it like ... Read more
DANGOTE, Putin, Trump, Merkel most powerful pe…
19-12-2016
Foremost Entrepreneur and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, was at the weekend named along ... Read more
Re: Proposed $30bn Loan: Avoiding The Eurobond…
19-12-2016
By Olutayo Isaac As an intellectual, I am inclined to appreciate the apparent hard work and researc... Read more
U.S President-elect Trump slams UN, says it’s caus…
US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday stepped up his criticism of the UN after a resolution condemning...Read more
Crystal Palace sack Alan Pardew
Crystal Palace Friday fired manager Alan Pardew, with former England manager Sam Allardyce the early favourite...Read more
'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottl…
By Halima Ogiri, Per Second News Just back from Makurdi – A visit to ‘Ivis Hotel', situated along...Read more
An act of generosity changed my life for good- Sen…
Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba(SAN) will be 60 on Tuesday in this interview he revealed things about himself...Read more
Exclusive: Fayemi plots his comeback as fight erupts among leaders for control of party in crisis
Number of jailed journalists dramatically increases in 2016: HRW report
Justice Remain elusive 15 years after killing of Chief Bola Ige.
Poverty Reduction and Alleviation In Nigeria: U.S provides additional $227.3m
Africans at risk of chronic illness, says WHO
Senate decision on Magu final, says Saraki's lawyer
BREAKTHROUGH: Vaccine To Fight Ebola Virus Disease Discovered After 40 Years
Lagos faces water and sanitation crisis, says UN
Recapture of Sambisa Forest from Boko Haram major step forward, says Buhari
Girl, 10, dies after falling ill on Christmas day flight to London
Key Roads Are Reopened in Borno
Buhari's action will haunt him in future, says Jibrin
Articles/Opinion
Economic Mismanagement and a Bag of Rice
Much as I appreciate what the media has done by publicising the speech delivered by Dr...Read more
Governors and the politics of succession By Reube…
The recent Governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states threw up a number of issues about...Read more
Gunman kills town councillor and two journalists
A gunman in Finland killed a local town councillor and two journalists in an apparent random...Read more