|
Newsday Newspaper
Top Stories
Four confirmed dead, dozens injured in Borno twin blast
The police in Borno State has confirmed that four persons including a professor were killed and...Read more
Dangote sets up multi-million dollar Truck Assembly Plant In Lagos
Determined to tap into the opportunity provided by the scarcity of forex in the country to...Read more
Baby strapped to her mother, 2 other female suicide bombers die in latest Adamawa triple blasts
PerSecondNews -- One of the three female suicide bombers that attacked Madagali town in Adamawa on Friday died...Read more
Audacious woman, 37, stabs drunken husband to death, remanded in prison
PerSecondNews -- A 37-year-old trader, Christiana Odo, was on Friday charged with stabbing her husband, Romanus,...Read more
Corruption is Nigeria's greatest problem, says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja said corruption ranks the ''very worst" of all the major...Read more
How Obama Offered Financial Help During My Son’s Illness- U.S Vice President
U.S Vice President Joe Biden became emotional during an interview when he was asked about his fondest memory...Read more
Police Detain Ex Rep Chidi Duru Over Alleged Armed Invasion of PFA
… How he Allegedly Carted Away Cars, Incriminating Documents at gunpointRead more
Theft of $50, 000 at Ekiti Government House: Court remands Fayose’s aides in prison
PerSecondNews -- Three men -- Temitope Bamidele, Sunday Afolabi and Shuaibu Amidu – were on Wednesday charged with stealing $50,...Read more
Fresh Facts Emerge On Magu’s Rejection By Senate As Justice Minister Begins Probe
The embattled Acting Chairman of Nigeria’s anti-graft body – the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ...Read more
Trending Stories
Premium Times infuriated by Nigerian Army, demands apology from Buratai
Premium Times has demanded an official apology from the Nigerian Army for writing a letter that threatened...Read more
Cancer Institute Warns: Smoking to kill 8 million people by 2030
A new study by the World Health Organisation and the US National Cancer Institute revealed that Smoking...Read more
Qantas Airline is World's safest airline for 2017
Australia's Qantas airline has been selected as the world's safest airline by airlineRatings, the world’s only...Read more
U.S Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington may become shortest serving envoy
WASHINGTON, Stella Igwe-Adesoga---Newly appointed U.S Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington may become the shortest serving envoy...Read more
TRAGEDY!!!Father, Son Die In Autocrash On Their Way To Daughter’s Wedding
PerSecondNews -- A major new year tragedy has hit a family in Nasarawa, Nasarawa State as...Read more
Unpaid Salaries: Arik Air workers turn to begging to survive
Lip service. That's what angry Arik airline workers say the aviation company paid them after failed...Read more
Tears As Houses Worth N15bn Demolished in Lagos
As millions of Nigerians prepare for the Yuletide, which is two days ahead, thousands of residents...Read more
'They're killing us': Christian Leaders in Southern Kaduna Cries For Help
...Back-to-Back Attacks Leave Communities Devastated Southern Kaduna Christian families are burying their deceased husbands, children and other...Read more
U.S To Begin Issuance of 5,10 Years visas to Nigerians in New Reciprocity Agreement
The U.S. and Nigeria have mutually agreed to increase business and tourist visa validity to 5-10 years...Read more
Photo News
-
PMB receives Boko Haram flag
-
Buhari presents N7trillion 2017 Budget of Recovery
-
Buhari honors newly promoted ADC
-
Dangote Women Network
-
New U.S Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington, wife, Susan and President Buhari at the Villa
-
Gen Dambazau, Babachir share a laugh with the President
-
Business News
Otedola's Forte Oil is Worst Performing Stock,…
03-01-2017
Forte Oil Plc stock has dropped more than 70%, and for the year to date it is down nearly 74% emerg... Read more
Kachikwu Contradiction: Dr Ibe’s Ever-Changing…
21-12-2016
The minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, likes to say that he “tells it like ... Read more
DANGOTE, Putin, Trump, Merkel most powerful pe…
19-12-2016
Foremost Entrepreneur and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, was at the weekend named along ... Read more
World News
Snake on a plane grounds Emirates airline flight
A snake found on an Emirates flight was cancelled on Monday, according to the airline.Read more
Sport
Loyal Mikel leaves Chelsea after 10 years for Chin…
Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has confirmed he is joining Chinese Super League club Tianjin TEDA...Read more
Entertainment
'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottl…
By Halima Ogiri, Per Second News Just back from Makurdi – A visit to ‘Ivis Hotel', situated along...Read more
Interviews
An act of generosity changed my life for good- Sen…
Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba(SAN) will be 60 on Tuesday in this interview he revealed things about himself...Read more
Highlights
Life After The Presidency: Take a look at President Obama's $5.3m home
In: Highlights
Lagos faces water and sanitation crisis, says UN
In: Highlights
Native doctor accused of burying charms under rivals home stripped naked
In: Highlights
How airport workers planted bomb inside Egypt's Metrojet flight killing 224 passengers
In: Highlights
Senate To Remove Immunity For President, Governors, Deputies
In: Highlights
Cameroonian domestic servant remanded in prison for stabbing his woman-employer to death
In: Highlights
Jealous husband stabs wife with broken bottle in private part
In: Highlights
Buhari Finally Fulfills Campaign Promise To Pay N5,000 Monthly Payments To Vulnerable Nigerians
In: Highlights
New Year Message: 'What Picture of Ekiti Do You See- Hon Bimbo Daramola
In: Highlights
Abducted Festac female customs officer released
In: Highlights
Poison For Tinubu, Death For Ex-Governor, January 27 Is Scary” – Abuja Prophet
In: Highlights
Troops Discover Another Chibok Girl With A Six Month Old Baby
In: Highlights
PSN TV
Please enter youtube id.
Newsletter
Please enter youtube id.
Articles/Opinion
Before Abuja Airport is Shut Down By Reuben Abati
A few years ago, the Federal Government of Nigeria shut down the Port Harcourt International Airport...Read more
Financing the 2017 Budget Deficit
Goddy Egene writes that given the challenging environment, it is better for the Debt Management Office...Read more