|
Newsday Newspaper
Top Stories
Judge Abang who issued controversial sentence in PDP leadership tussle moved to Asaba
The judge in the PDP leadership case that gave controversial ruling that igniting national debate has...Read more
Snake on a plane grounds Emirates airline flight
A snake found on an Emirates flight was cancelled on Monday, according to the airline.Read more
Former Iranian President Rafsanjani dies at 82
Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has died in an hospital in Iran on Sunday after...Read more
Former Niger State Governor Abdulkadir Kure is dead
Abdulkadir Kure, 60, who brought Sharia to Niger state is dead. He died on Sunday in...Read more
Aisha Buhari faces new scrutiny for alleged taxpayer-funded trips to London
Scrutiny of Wife of the President Aisha Buhari, intensified Saturday after new revelations that she took...Read more
Mimiko's plot to divert N1.5bn uncovered-APC
The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State Saturday alleged it has uncovered another plan by outgoing Gov. Olusegun...Read more
RCCG: Adeboye Refutes Resignation Reports
The Redeemed Christian Church of God,RCCG, has refuted reports which went viral on social media that the...Read more
Putin ordered hacking to help Trump- U.S Intelligence
Washington, Stella Igwe-Adesoga-----The U.S. intelligence community has released an official declassified report that determines Russian President Vladimir...Read more
A Bad Day for Kleptocracy: Diezani Forfeits $153.3m In Corrupt Funds
With much fanfare, a Federal High Court in Lagos Friday ruled that former Nigerian petroleum minister,...Read more
Trending Stories
Troops Discover Another Chibok Girl With A Six Month Old Baby
Gift Olivia Samuel, Per Second News Abuja-Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have on Thursday declared that another abducted Chibok...Read more
TRAGEDY!!!Father, Son Die In Autocrash On Their Way To Daughter’s Wedding
PerSecondNews -- A major new year tragedy has hit a family in Nasarawa, Nasarawa State as...Read more
Abducted Festac female customs officer released
PersecondNews -- Mrs Comfort Alaba Baikie, a female Customs officer who was abducted by gunmen suspected to...Read more
Buhari Finally Fulfills Campaign Promise To Pay N5,000 Monthly Payments To Vulnerable Nigerians
After months of delays and mounting criticism from voters and political pundits, President Muhammadu Buhari finally...Read more
Unpaid Salaries: Arik Air workers turn to begging to survive
Lip service. That's what angry Arik airline workers say the aviation company paid them after failed...Read more
How airport workers planted bomb inside Egypt's Metrojet flight killing 224 passengers
NEWSWEEK: At 5:50 on the morning of October 31, 2015, Metrojet Flight 9268 received takeoff clearance...Read more
Tears As Houses Worth N15bn Demolished in Lagos
As millions of Nigerians prepare for the Yuletide, which is two days ahead, thousands of residents...Read more
'They're killing us': Christian Leaders in Southern Kaduna Cries For Help
...Back-to-Back Attacks Leave Communities Devastated Southern Kaduna Christian families are burying their deceased husbands, children and other...Read more
U.S To Begin Issuance of 5,10 Years visas to Nigerians in New Reciprocity Agreement
The U.S. and Nigeria have mutually agreed to increase business and tourist visa validity to 5-10 years...Read more
Photo News
-
PMB receives Boko Haram flag
-
Buhari presents N7trillion 2017 Budget of Recovery
-
Buhari honors newly promoted ADC
-
Dangote Women Network
-
New U.S Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington, wife, Susan and President Buhari at the Villa
-
Gen Dambazau, Babachir share a laugh with the President
-
Business News
Otedola's Forte Oil is Worst Performing Stock,…
03-01-2017
Forte Oil Plc stock has dropped more than 70%, and for the year to date it is down nearly 74% emerg... Read more
Kachikwu Contradiction: Dr Ibe’s Ever-Changing…
21-12-2016
The minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, likes to say that he “tells it like ... Read more
DANGOTE, Putin, Trump, Merkel most powerful pe…
19-12-2016
Foremost Entrepreneur and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, was at the weekend named along ... Read more
World News
Breaking News: Multiple people dead in shooting at…
Shots reportedly were fired Friday afternoon at the lower level of Ft. Lauderdale Airport, with police at the scene indicating at...Read more
Sport
Loyal Mikel leaves Chelsea after 10 years for Chin…
Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has confirmed he is joining Chinese Super League club Tianjin TEDA...Read more
Entertainment
'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottl…
By Halima Ogiri, Per Second News Just back from Makurdi – A visit to ‘Ivis Hotel', situated along...Read more
Interviews
An act of generosity changed my life for good- Sen…
Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba(SAN) will be 60 on Tuesday in this interview he revealed things about himself...Read more
Highlights
Life After The Presidency: Take a look at President Obama's $5.3m home
In: Highlights
Naira continues freefall, approaches 500 to a Dollar
In: Highlights
Lagos faces water and sanitation crisis, says UN
In: Highlights
How El Rufai's Rhetoric Fan Flames of Violence, Distrust In A Stunning Failure of Leadership
In: Highlights
DUBAI: Nigerian duo jailed over smuggling 5kg marijuana
In: Highlights
Native doctor accused of burying charms under rivals home stripped naked
In: Highlights
Trump's first presidential portrait unveiled
In: Highlights
U.S President-elect Trump slams UN, says it’s causing problems, not solving them
In: Highlights
Police foil Niger Delta Militants Inspired Plot To Attack Third Mainland Bridge
In: Highlights
Prompt News Publisher Loses Mother
In: Highlights
Senate To Remove Immunity For President, Governors, Deputies
In: Highlights
Jealous husband stabs wife with broken bottle in private part
In: Highlights
PSN TV
Please enter youtube id.
Newsletter
Please enter youtube id.