Activists in Lagos Take To The Streets In Protest Against The Buhari Government
A flood of Nigerians — supporters of the opposition and activists unhappy with President Muhammadu Buhari  — marched in the country's commercial capital on Monday, demanding economic policy change.
Armed Invasion of FGPL: “Ignore Duru’s Theatrics”, Pension Stakeholder Advise Police
Pension Stakeholders have called on the Nigeria Police Force to ignore what it described as “sudden illness” in detention of the former Member of the House of Representatives, Nze Chidi Duru, who is in police net over alleged armed invasion of the head office of First Guarantee Pension Limited, a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA).
NNPC Proposes Increase in Oil Royalty, Scraping of Investment Tax Credit in PSC
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, on Thursdayproposed some key amendments to the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract (PSC) Act to enable the Federal Government optimize the collection of royalties and other revenue in deep water oil production activities.
Socialite Pretty Mike arrested for putting teenage girls in chains
Following social media outrage on several show by a socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike who attends social events in Lagos with two masked girls bounded by dog chains, the Lagos State Police Command, Wednesday, arrested the suspect who admitted his transgression and promised to desist from the act.
Four confirmed dead, dozens injured in Borno twin blast

Four confirmed dead, dozens injured in Borno twin blast

The police in Borno State has confirmed that four persons including a professor were killed and...

Dangote sets up multi-million dollar Truck Assembly Plant In Lagos

Dangote sets up multi-million dollar Truck Assembly Plant In Lagos

Determined to tap into the opportunity provided by the scarcity of forex in the country to...

Baby strapped to her mother, 2 other female suicide bombers die in latest Adamawa triple blasts

Baby strapped to her mother, 2 other female suicide bombers die in latest Adamawa triple blasts

PerSecondNews -- One of  the three female suicide bombers that attacked Madagali town in Adamawa on Friday died...

Audacious woman, 37, stabs drunken husband to death, remanded in prison

Audacious woman, 37, stabs drunken husband to death, remanded in prison

  PerSecondNews -- A 37-year-old trader, Christiana Odo, was on Friday charged with stabbing her husband, Romanus,...

Corruption is Nigeria's greatest problem, says Buhari

Corruption is Nigeria's greatest problem, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja said corruption ranks the ''very worst" of all the major...

How Obama Offered Financial Help During My Son’s Illness- U.S Vice President

How Obama Offered Financial Help During My Son's Illness- U.S Vice President

U.S Vice President Joe Biden became emotional during an interview when he was asked about his fondest memory...

Police Detain Ex Rep Chidi Duru Over Alleged Armed Invasion of PFA

Police Detain Ex Rep Chidi Duru Over Alleged Armed Invasion of PFA

… How he Allegedly Carted Away Cars, Incriminating Documents at gunpoint

Theft of $50, 000 at Ekiti Government House: Court remands Fayose’s aides in prison

Theft of $50, 000 at Ekiti Government House: Court remands Fayose's aides in prison

PerSecondNews -- Three men -- Temitope Bamidele, Sunday Afolabi  and Shuaibu Amidu – were on Wednesday charged with stealing $50,...

Fresh Facts Emerge On Magu’s Rejection By Senate As Justice Minister Begins Probe

Fresh Facts Emerge On Magu's Rejection By Senate As Justice Minister Begins Probe

The embattled Acting Chairman of Nigeria’s anti-graft body – the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ...

Premium Times infuriated by Nigerian Army, demands apology from Buratai

Premium Times infuriated by Nigerian Army, demands apology from Buratai

Premium Times has demanded an official apology from the Nigerian Army for writing a letter that threatened...

Cancer Institute Warns: Smoking to kill 8 million people by 2030

Cancer Institute Warns: Smoking to kill 8 million people by 2030

A new study by the World Health Organisation and the US National Cancer Institute revealed that Smoking...

Qantas Airline is World's safest airline for 2017

Qantas Airline is World's safest airline for 2017

Australia's Qantas airline has been selected as the world's safest airline by airlineRatings, the world’s only...

U.S Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington may become shortest serving envoy

U.S Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington may become shortest serving envoy

WASHINGTON, Stella Igwe-Adesoga---Newly appointed U.S Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington may become the shortest serving envoy...

TRAGEDY!!!Father, Son Die In Autocrash On Their Way To Daughter’s Wedding

TRAGEDY!!!Father, Son Die In Autocrash On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding

PerSecondNews -- A major new year tragedy has hit a family in Nasarawa, Nasarawa State as...

Unpaid Salaries: Arik Air workers turn to begging to survive

Unpaid Salaries: Arik Air workers turn to begging to survive

Lip service. That's what angry Arik airline workers say the aviation company paid them after failed...

Tears As Houses Worth N15bn Demolished in Lagos

Tears As Houses Worth N15bn Demolished in Lagos

As millions of Nigerians prepare for the Yuletide, which is two days ahead, thousands of residents...

'They're killing us': Christian Leaders in Southern Kaduna Cries For Help

'They're killing us': Christian Leaders in Southern Kaduna Cries For Help

...Back-to-Back Attacks Leave Communities Devastated     Southern Kaduna Christian families are burying their deceased husbands, children and other...

U.S To Begin Issuance of 5,10 Years visas to Nigerians in New Reciprocity Agreement

U.S To Begin Issuance of 5,10 Years visas to Nigerians in New Reciprocity Agreement

The U.S. and Nigeria have mutually agreed to increase business and tourist visa validity to 5-10 years...

  • PMB receives Boko Haram flag

  • Buhari presents N7trillion 2017 Budget of Recovery

  • Buhari honors newly promoted ADC

  • Dangote Women Network

  • New U.S Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington, wife, Susan and President Buhari at the Villa

  • Gen Dambazau, Babachir share a laugh with the President

Otedola's Forte Oil is Worst Performing Stock,…

03-01-2017

Otedola's Forte Oil is Worst Performing Stock, Down 74.42 Per Cent As NSE Reviews Composition of Market Indices

Kachikwu Contradiction: Dr Ibe’s Ever-Changing…

21-12-2016

Kachikwu Contradiction: Dr Ibe’s Ever-Changing Policy Positions.

DANGOTE, Putin, Trump, Merkel most powerful pe…

19-12-2016

DANGOTE, Putin, Trump, Merkel most powerful persons in the world-Forbes

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates airline flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates airline flight

A snake found on an Emirates flight was cancelled on Monday, according to the airline.

Loyal Mikel leaves Chelsea after 10 years for Chinese club Tianjin TEDA

Loyal Mikel leaves Chelsea after 10 years for Chin…

Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has confirmed he is joining Chinese Super League club Tianjin TEDA...

'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottle Of Beer

'Hotel' in Benue Where Sex Is Cheaper Than A Bottl…

By Halima Ogiri, Per Second News  Just back from Makurdi – A visit to ‘Ivis Hotel', situated along...

An act of generosity changed my life for good- Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba

An act of generosity changed my life for good- Sen…

Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba(SAN) will be 60 on Tuesday in this interview he revealed things about himself...

Life After The Presidency: Take a look at President Obama's $5.3m home

Life After The Presidency: Take a look at President Obama's $5.3m home

In: Highlights

When President Barak Obama completes his tenure at the Presidency he is not moving back to Chicago, the Obama's reveal. They are staying back in Washington, DC where they just…

Lagos faces water and sanitation crisis, says UN

Lagos faces water and sanitation crisis, says UN

In: Highlights

PerSecondNews -- United Nations human rights expert, Léo Heller, on Thursday, called for increased funding for water and sanitation in the 2017 budget to address the needs of 21 million…

Native doctor accused of burying charms under rivals home stripped naked

Native doctor accused of burying charms under rivals home stripped naked

In: Highlights

A native doctor Gabon Iyiaka, accused of burying evil charms under the homes of his rivals was stripped naked, beaten and paraded around his village in a wheelbarrow.

How airport workers planted bomb inside Egypt's Metrojet flight killing 224 passengers

How airport workers planted bomb inside Egypt's Metrojet flight killing 224 passengers

In: Highlights

NEWSWEEK: At 5:50 on the morning of October 31, 2015, Metrojet Flight 9268 received takeoff clearance from Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport, the travel hub for Egypt’s best-known Red Sea tourist…

Senate To Remove Immunity For President, Governors, Deputies

Senate To Remove Immunity For President, Governors, Deputies

In: Highlights

PerSecondNews -- The Senate has commenced the process of amending Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution which gives immunity to president, vice president, governors and deputy governors in the country.

Cameroonian domestic servant remanded in prison for stabbing his woman-employer to death

Cameroonian domestic servant remanded in prison for stabbing his woman-employer to death

In: Highlights

PerSecondNews -- A 21-year-old Cameroonian domestic servant, Ledjou Kouemou, who allegedly stabbed his employer, Temidayo Adeleke, to death in her residence, has been remanded in a Lagos prison.

Jealous husband stabs wife with broken bottle in private part

Jealous husband stabs wife with broken bottle in private part

In: Highlights

A 37-year-old man, Victor Ojiaku, who allegedly stabbed his wife, a student, with a broken bottle in her private part, has been granted bail in the sum of N250,000 by…

Buhari Finally Fulfills Campaign Promise To Pay N5,000 Monthly Payments To Vulnerable Nigerians

Buhari Finally Fulfills Campaign Promise To Pay N5,000 Monthly Payments To Vulnerable Nigerians

In: Highlights

After months of delays and mounting criticism from voters and political pundits, President Muhammadu Buhari finally followed through on a campaign promise he made to pay N5,000 stipend to some…

New Year Message: 'What Picture of Ekiti Do You See- Hon Bimbo Daramola

New Year Message: 'What Picture of Ekiti Do You See- Hon Bimbo Daramola

In: Highlights

May I welcome you my dear compatriots, Ekitis within the homeland, within the country and outside to the year 2017.

Abducted Festac female customs officer released

Abducted Festac female customs officer released

In: Highlights

PersecondNews -- Mrs Comfort Alaba Baikie, a female Customs officer who was abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Tuesday has been released.

Poison For Tinubu, Death For Ex-Governor, January 27 Is Scary” – Abuja Prophet

Poison For Tinubu, Death For Ex-Governor, January 27 Is Scary” – Abuja Prophet

In: Highlights

The head of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Prophet Emmanuel Omale, has given series of revelations concerning the new year saying that God told him that former…

Troops Discover Another Chibok Girl With A Six Month Old Baby

Troops Discover Another Chibok Girl With A Six Month Old Baby

In: Highlights

Gift Olivia Samuel, Per Second News Abuja-Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have on Thursday declared that another abducted Chibok school girl Rakiya Abubakar has been discovered with her six month…

Before Abuja Airport is Shut Down By Reuben Abati

Before Abuja Airport is Shut Down By Reuben Abati

A few years ago, the Federal Government of Nigeria shut down the Port Harcourt International Airport...

Financing the 2017 Budget Deficit

Financing the 2017 Budget Deficit

Goddy Egene writes that given the challenging environment, it is better for the Debt Management Office...

